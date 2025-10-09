NewsPhotosDiwali 2025: Follow This Daily Festive Detox Routine For A Healthy Gut, Glowing Skin, And A Happier You
photoDetails
Diwali 2025: Follow This Daily Festive Detox Routine For A Healthy Gut, Glowing Skin, And A Happier You
Diwali 2025: As the festive season brings joy, sweets, and endless indulgence, it’s easy for your body to feel sluggish and your skin to lose its glow. A simple daily detox routine can help reset your system, support digestion, and restore natural radiance. Here’s a step-by-step festive detox plan to keep your gut clean, your skin clear, and your mood light, even amidst all the celebrations!
1/1
Diwali 2025Diwali foodHappy diwali 2025festive detox routineHealthy Gut Tipsglowing skin detoxAyurvedic detox drinksfestive season wellnessgut health during festivalsnatural detox planpost-festival cleanseturmeric lemon water benefitsmindful eating during festivalsHydration tipsglowing skin dietmood-boosting wellness routine
Advertisement
Trending Photos
10
8
8
11