Diwali 2025: Follow This Daily Festive Detox Routine For A Healthy Gut, Glowing Skin, And A Happier You

Diwali 2025: As the festive season brings joy, sweets, and endless indulgence, it’s easy for your body to feel sluggish and your skin to lose its glow. A simple daily detox routine can help reset your system, support digestion, and restore natural radiance. Here’s a step-by-step festive detox plan to keep your gut clean, your skin clear, and your mood light, even amidst all the celebrations!

Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
