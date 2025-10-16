Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972785https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/diwali-2025-tarot-reading-check-your-diwali-message-for-the-universe-2972785
NewsPhotosDiwali 2025 Tarot Reading: Check Your Diwali Message For The Universe
photoDetails

Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading: Check Your Diwali Message For The Universe

Diwali 2025: The universe opens its arms wide to remind you that light always follows the storm. Where there was confusion, clarity now dawns. Where you felt lost, a new direction begins to sparkle.
Together, The Star and The Sun bring divine renewal — healing, recognition, and rebirth. This combination signals that cosmic forces are aligning in your favor, helping your dreams find grounding and glow.

Message from the Universe: “What faded was never failure — it was clearing space for your truest blessings to arrive.”

Updated:Oct 16, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading

1/13
Diwali 2025 Tarot Reading

As the night sky glimmers with diyas and devotion, Diwali 2025 arrives not just as a festival of light — but as a cosmic awakening. This day ushers in divine balance, clearing what once weighed heavy and calling in new frequencies of abundance, clarity, and joy. The universe whispers: you are ready to glow from within.  Deepali Rawtani – Tarot Mentor & Chakra Healer shares Tarot Readings For Diwali 2025.

 

Follow Us

Aries – Ace of Wands

2/13
Aries – Ace of Wands

The flame of inspiration burns brightly for you today. New beginnings — in career, passion, or creativity — await your courage. This Diwali, the divine hands you a spark — a chance to start something bold and thrilling. Your enthusiasm is your magnet for success. Light your lamp with purpose; it mirrors your inner drive.

 

Follow Us

Taurus – Ten of Pentacles

3/13
Taurus – Ten of Pentacles

Stability, family, and prosperity are your focus this festive season. You stand surrounded by love and legacy. This card celebrates your hard work paying off — financial growth, family unity, and the joy of shared abundance. Celebrate not just what you have, but the lineage and love that built it.

 

Follow Us

Gemini – The Magician

4/13
Gemini – The Magician

Your words and thoughts are pure power tonight. The universe listens intently — what you think, you attract. Use your resourcefulness wisely; channel your creativity into something tangible. You hold the tools to create miracles — use them with clarity and faith.

 

Follow Us

Cancer – Queen of Cups

5/13
Cancer – Queen of Cups

Your heart overflows with compassion and healing light. Today, your emotional strength becomes your greatest superpower. Whether through family rituals or quiet reflection, your sensitivity brings peace to those around you. Your love is your lamp — let it guide your way home.

 

Follow Us

Leo – The Emperor

6/13
Leo – The Emperor

Power takes form through discipline and direction. This Diwali calls you to lead — in your home, work, or community — with confidence and generosity. Your strength inspires others, but remember: real power is grounded in wisdom. Your light leads others — shine responsibly and steadily.

 

Follow Us

Virgo – Nine of Pentacles

7/13
Virgo – Nine of Pentacles

Luxury, independence, and grace define your energy today. You’ve earned every bit of peace and prosperity now surrounding you. Take time to celebrate your self-sufficiency — it’s a victory of patience and diligence. Your serenity is your richest treasure — protect it lovingly.

 

Follow Us

Libra – The Lovers

8/13
Libra – The Lovers

Harmony flows into your relationships and decisions. This Diwali, the universe aligns you with what truly mirrors your heart. Whether it’s romantic love or a deeper spiritual connection, the theme is union through truth. Light each diya as a prayer for balanced love and divine alignment.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio – Death & Rebirth

9/13
Scorpio – Death & Rebirth

Transformation wraps you like sacred fire. An ending — emotional, mental, or situational — is bringing a higher form of freedom. This is not loss, but liberation; a renewal that purifies your soul. From ashes to illumination — your resurrection begins tonight.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius – Wheel of Fortune

10/13
Sagittarius – Wheel of Fortune

Change spins in your favor. You are stepping into a phase of karmic reward and divine timing. What once felt stagnant now shifts miraculously — trust that fate knows your address. Your lamp burns right on time — destiny never runs late.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn – King of Pentacles

11/13
Capricorn – King of Pentacles

You stand firm as the pillar of prosperity and wisdom. Your diligence and patience have laid a solid foundation. Now, the universe invites you to share your light and abundance with others. Each diya you light symbolizes your grounded success and generosity.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius – The Star

12/13
Aquarius – The Star

Your card mirrors the collective energy — double blessings! You are entering a phase of healing, divine inspiration, and renewed hope. Allow your unique ideas and dreams to flow freely — the cosmos supports your vision. Make a wish under the Diwali sky — the stars are listening closely.

 

Follow Us

Pisces – The Empress

13/13
Pisces – The Empress

The divine feminine dances through your aura. Fertility, creativity, and emotional abundance flourish effortlessly. You are magnetic, nurturing, and surrounded by beauty in every form. Let your heart overflow — generosity multiplies your blessings.

 

Follow Us
Diwali 2025Tarot readingDiwali messageuniverse guidanceSpiritual InsightFestival of LightsTarot CardsastrologyDiwali predictionsCosmic energypersonal growthDiwali 2025 forecastintuitive readingTarot AdviceDiwali spirituality
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
4 Records Virat Kohli Aims To Break On His Historic Comeback Vs Australia: From Sachin Tendulkar’s Aggregate To Kumar Sangakkara’s Milestone
camera icon7
title
PM Kisan Scheme
PM KISAN 21st Installment: No Money For Farmers Who Acquired Land Ownership After 1 February 2019; Check Why These Farmers Are Not Eligible
camera icon10
title
DC IPL 2026
Delhi Capitals Keen On Buying Sanju Samson : 5 Players They Can Release To Get Him Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auctions
camera icon8
title
Hema Malini
Hema Malini Birthday 2025: From Dream Girl To Sholay – 6 Iconic Films With Dharmendra That Defined Bollywood Romance
camera icon10
title
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated After England-Pakistan Match Washout - Check In Pics