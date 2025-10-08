Advertisement
Diwali 2025: What Colour You Should Wear On This Festival – According To Vedic Astrology

Diwali 2025 is the perfect time to align your attire with Vedic astrology for prosperity and positive energy. Wearing the right colours can attract abundance, vitality, and happiness. Emerald green, carmine red, golden yellow, and royal blue are especially recommended.

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
Diwali 2025

Diwali 2025

Diwali, the festival of lights, is not just about decorating homes and lighting lamps—it’s also about inviting positivity, prosperity, and good energy into your life. According to Vedic astrology, wearing certain colours during Diwali can enhance your luck, attract abundance, and boost vitality.

Here’s a complete guide to the best colours to wear this Diwali 2025 based on astrology.

 

Emerald Green

Emerald Green

Emerald green is a powerful colour symbolising growth, abundance, and prosperity. Wearing green during Diwali aligns with nature’s energy and helps attract wealth and good fortune. It’s a perfect choice for those looking to start the year with new opportunities.

Carmine Red

Carmine Red

Red is the colour of energy, courage, and vitality. Carmine red, a bright and festive shade, energizes your aura and helps in boosting confidence. It’s ideal for festive celebrations as it invites dynamic energy and positivity into your life.

Golden Yellow

Golden Yellow

Golden yellow radiates positivity, joy, and optimism. It’s a colour that uplifts the mood and encourages success in personal and professional life. Pair it with festive attire to shine bright during celebrations and attract favorable energies.

Royal Blue

Royal Blue

Royal blue signifies elegance, grandeur, and stability. Wearing this colour can help balance emotions, bring sophistication to your festive look, and attract a sense of calm confidence while enhancing your aura.

Other Festive & Lucky Shades

Other Festive & Lucky Shades

Maroon / Deep Red: A deeper, more mysterious shade of red that aligns with the energies of the year, offering strength and determination.

Pastel Peach: A warm and gentle hue that merges tradition with modern elegance, perfect for subtle yet festive attire.

Metallic Gold & Silver: Adding these metallic shades enhances the festive vibe, symbolizing luxury, wealth, and prosperity.

White: A classic choice representing purity, clarity, and a fresh start, bringing a clean slate for the year ahead.

This Diwali 2025, let your outfit do more than just look beautiful—let it invite prosperity, positivity, and vitality into your life. By incorporating emerald green, carmine red, golden yellow, royal blue, and other lucky shades, you can align with Vedic astrology’s guidance and celebrate the festival with energy, elegance, and good fortune.

