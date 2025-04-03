Do and Don'ts For April 2025: Know Which Colour To Wear, What NOT To Eat And Know Where To Be Cautious About
As April 2025 unfolds, it's time to stay ahead by tuning into the trends and energy shifts of the month. Whether you're wondering which colour will bring you good vibes, what foods to avoid for better health, or places where you should exercise extra caution, knowing the dos and don'ts for THIS month can help you navigate with confidence.
This guide highlights essential tips to keep in mind so you can make the most of April, staying both stylish and safe while being mindful of your well-being. Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe has shared a detailed list of dos and don'ts.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Do’s: Wear red for confidence, eat spicy foods for energy, carry a silver coin for luck, meditate to control impulses.
Don’ts: Avoid black, skip fast food, don’t ignore gut feelings, avoid unnecessary conflicts.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Do’s: Wear earthy greens or pink for harmony, eat nuts & dairy for strength, keep a rose quartz for love, walk barefoot on grass.
Don’ts: Avoid grey, skip fried foods, release grudges, avoid overspending.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Do’s: Wear yellow or white for clarity, eat leafy greens & citrus, carry a pen for luck, journal daily.
Don’ts: Avoid dark blue, skip carbonated drinks, don’t engage in gossip, avoid indecisiveness.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Do’s: Wear silver or soft blue for protection, eat seafood & warm soups, keep a moonstone for intuition, trust emotions.
Don’ts: Avoid brown, skip too much sugar, express your feelings instead of bottling them up, avoid cutting nails at night.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Do’s: Wear gold or orange for charisma, eat proteins & citrus, keep a mirror nearby for self-confidence, speak affirmations.
Don’ts: Avoid pastel colours, skip excessive caffeine, don’t let ego rule decisions, avoid walking under ladders.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Do’s: Wear navy blue or beige for focus, eat whole grains & fresh veggies, keep a jade stone for wisdom, declutter your space.
Don’ts: Avoid bright red, skip processed foods, don’t overanalyze, avoid whistling indoors.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Do’s: Wear light pink or pastel green for harmony, eat fruits & dairy, keep a peacock feather for luck, light incense for peace.
Don’ts: Avoid dark brown, skip oily foods, don’t procrastinate, avoid keeping broken objects.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Do’s: Wear black or deep red for power, eat spicy foods & root vegetables, keep black tourmaline for protection, meditate in dim light.
Don’ts: Avoid white, skip excessive alcohol, don’t hold grudges, avoid looking at mirrors at night.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Do’s: Wear purple or turquoise for expansion, eat protein-rich & exotic foods, keep a horseshoe charm for luck, take spontaneous trips.
Don’ts: Avoid black, skip excess sweets, don’t ignore opportunities, avoid pointing at the moon.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Do’s: Wear dark green or grey for stability, eat root veggies & nuts, keep a silver coin for prosperity, follow a routine.
Don’ts: Avoid bright yellow, skip cold foods, don’t overwork, avoid walking under open scissors.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Do’s: Wear electric blue or white for clarity, eat nuts & dark chocolate, keep a feather for divine messages, explore new ideas.
Don’ts: Avoid deep red, skip too much coffee, don’t ignore dreams, avoid keeping broken clocks.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Do’s: Wear sea green or lavender for peace, eat seafood & herbal teas, keep a seashell for intuition, spend time near water.
Don’ts: Avoid bright orange, skip heavy dairy, don’t escape reality, avoid sweeping at night.
