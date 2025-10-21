Do You Eat or Sleep Late at Night? Here’s How It Could Be Silently Damaging Your Liver, Says Harvard-Trained Doctor
Your late-night movie routine or post-dinner snacking might be hurting your liver more than you think. A Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist reveals how daily habits, from poor sleep to late meals, could be quietly compromising your liver health.
The Liver - Your Body’s Silent Powerhouse
Your liver is constantly at work, filtering everything you eat, drink, and breathe. Though it’s capable of regenerating damaged cells, consistent stress from poor sleep patterns, irregular meals, and toxins can overwhelm it over time. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, highlights nine crucial facts to keep your liver functioning at its best.
Regeneration
1. Your Liver Can Regenerate, But It’s Not Invincible
Dr. Sethi explains that while the liver can regrow damaged cells, chronic injury leads to irreversible scarring. “It’s not indestructible,” he says. “Long-term damage can cause fibrosis or cirrhosis, which can’t be reversed.”
Coffee
2. Coffee Is Secretly Your Liver’s Best Friend
Here’s a pleasant surprise — coffee isn’t just your morning energy booster; it’s also good for your liver. Dr. Sethi shares, “Three or more cups daily are linked to a 40% lower risk of cirrhosis and liver cancer.” However, he cautions to skip the sugar and cream and be mindful of caffeine sensitivity.
Fatty Liver
3. Fatty Liver Is More Common Than You Think
Even if you don’t drink alcohol, you’re not immune. “Fatty liver affects one in three adults, including non-drinkers,” says Dr. Sethi. The rise in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is alarming, often showing no symptoms until severe damage occurs.
All That You Eat
4. Everything You Consume Passes Through the Liver
From food to medicine, your liver processes it all. “Over-the-counter painkillers like acetaminophen can cause deadly liver damage if overused,” warns Dr. Sethi. Always confirm dosage with your doctor before self-medicating.
Poor Sleep
5. Poor Sleep Can Disrupt Liver Repair
If you’re sleeping less than seven hours, your liver is paying the price. Dr. Sethi reveals that disrupted sleep interferes with the liver’s metabolism and detoxification cycle. Aim for 7–9 hours of uninterrupted rest to support overnight repair.
Circadian rhythm
6. Your Liver Has Its Own Clock
Your liver follows its own circadian rhythm, meaning it prefers predictability. Late-night eating or snacking confuses this cycle. “Eating late stresses your liver’s detox process and increases fat accumulation,” explains Dr. Sethi.
Liver Killers
7. Beware of Hidden Liver Killers at Home
From household cleaners to cosmetics, hidden toxins are everywhere. “These substances put extra load on your liver,” Dr. Sethi warns. He advises choosing natural and eco-friendly products whenever possible.
Supplements Are Safe?
8. Not All Supplements Are Safe
“Some herbal or high-dose vitamin supplements can cause liver inflammation,” says Dr. Sethi. Always discuss supplements with your doctor before adding them to your routine — even if they’re marketed as ‘natural’.
Hydration
9. Hydration Is the Key to Detox
Water plays a crucial role in flushing out toxins. Dr. Sethi recommends drinking 2–3 litres daily to keep your liver clean and functioning efficiently.
Your liver may be a silent multitasker, but it needs your support. Simple lifestyle tweaks — sleeping on time, avoiding late-night meals, limiting toxins, and staying hydrated — can make all the difference in maintaining long-term liver health.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
(Pic Credits: Freepik)
