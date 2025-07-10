Don’t Fall For The Hype: 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Trending Labubu Keychain
The trending Labubu doll keychain may seem cute and collectible, but there are many reasons to avoid purchasing it. Firstly, it’s often overpriced due to hype. The quality may not justify the cost, and many knock-offs flood the market, making authenticity hard to verify. Its limited functionality as just a decorative item offers little value. Additionally, the trend may fade quickly, leading to regret. Environmental concerns also arise from the mass production of such non-essential items. Please think twice before buying it.
Overhyped And Overpriced for Its Size
While it’s marketed as a collectible, most Labubu doll keychains are heavily overpriced. Essentially, it’s a tiny doll with limited detailing, but its price often crosses ₹500–₹1500 or more, just because of online buzz. You’re not paying for craftsmanship, as you’re paying for just the trend.
Poor Quality And Fragile Build
Despite its premium price tag, many buyers report low-quality materials. Common complaints include that the paint is chipping off after a few weeks, weak keychain rings that break easily, and a cheap plastic feel instead of sturdy resin or rubber. In short, it’s not built to last for daily use.
Duplicate And Fake Products Everywhere
The market is flooded with fakes, and many sellers offer duplicate Labubu keychains that look nearly identical but are made with inferior materials at varying prices. Even after paying a high price, you might unknowingly end up with a fake one, making it a risky purchase.
No Real Practical Use Beyond ‘Looks’
It’s more of a visual trend than a functional item. As a keychain, it’s bulky and awkward to carry in pockets or bags. It serves little practical purpose and might even get damaged easily if you use it on keys or bags.
Trend-Driven Purchase That Fades Fast
The Labubu craze is mainly social media-driven, and such trends usually fade as quickly as they rise. Many buyers admit to impulse purchases influenced by Social Media, only to lose interest a few weeks later, making it a wasteful buy.
Ethical Concerns About Mass Production
Many of these keychains are mass-produced in factories with little transparency regarding labor conditions or environmental impact. Supporting such products could indirectly promote unethical manufacturing practices.
Encourages Impulsive And Unnecessary Spending
The biggest downside? It encourages impulse shopping for items you don’t need. Once the novelty wears off, it often becomes just another unused item lying around—money that could’ve been saved or spent more mindfully elsewhere.
