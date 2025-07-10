Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929630https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/don-t-fall-for-the-hype-7-reasons-why-you-shouldn-t-buy-the-trending-labubu-keychain-2929630
NewsPhotosDon’t Fall For The Hype: 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Trending Labubu Keychain
photoDetails

Don’t Fall For The Hype: 7 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Buy The Trending Labubu Keychain

The trending Labubu doll keychain may seem cute and collectible, but there are many reasons to avoid purchasing it. Firstly, it’s often overpriced due to hype. The quality may not justify the cost, and many knock-offs flood the market, making authenticity hard to verify. Its limited functionality as just a decorative item offers little value. Additionally, the trend may fade quickly, leading to regret. Environmental concerns also arise from the mass production of such non-essential items. Please think twice before buying it.

 

Updated:Jul 10, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Overhyped And Overpriced for Its Size

1/7
Overhyped And Overpriced for Its Size

Overhyped And Overpriced for Its Size

While it’s marketed as a collectible, most Labubu doll keychains are heavily overpriced. Essentially, it’s a tiny doll with limited detailing, but its price often crosses ₹500–₹1500 or more, just because of online buzz. You’re not paying for craftsmanship, as you’re paying for just the trend.

(All Image Credits - Instagram)

Follow Us

Poor Quality And Fragile Build

2/7
Poor Quality And Fragile Build

Poor Quality & Fragile Build

Despite its premium price tag, many buyers report low-quality materials. Common complaints include that the paint is chipping off after a few weeks, weak keychain rings that break easily, and a cheap plastic feel instead of sturdy resin or rubber. In short, it’s not built to last for daily use.

Follow Us

Duplicate And Fake Products Everywhere

3/7
Duplicate And Fake Products Everywhere

Duplicate & Fake Products Everywhere

The market is flooded with fakes, and many sellers offer duplicate Labubu keychains that look nearly identical but are made with inferior materials at varying prices. Even after paying a high price, you might unknowingly end up with a fake one, making it a risky purchase.

Follow Us

No Real Practical Use Beyond ‘Looks’

4/7
No Real Practical Use Beyond ‘Looks’

No Real Practical Use Beyond ‘Looks’

It’s more of a visual trend than a functional item. As a keychain, it’s bulky and awkward to carry in pockets or bags. It serves little practical purpose and might even get damaged easily if you use it on keys or bags.

Follow Us

Trend-Driven Purchase That Fades Fast

5/7
Trend-Driven Purchase That Fades Fast

Trend-Driven Purchase That Fades Fast

The Labubu craze is mainly social media-driven, and such trends usually fade as quickly as they rise. Many buyers admit to impulse purchases influenced by Social Media, only to lose interest a few weeks later, making it a wasteful buy.

Follow Us

Ethical Concerns About Mass Production

6/7
Ethical Concerns About Mass Production

Ethical Concerns About Mass Production

Many of these keychains are mass-produced in factories with little transparency regarding labor conditions or environmental impact. Supporting such products could indirectly promote unethical manufacturing practices.

Follow Us

Encourages Impulsive And Unnecessary Spending

7/7
Encourages Impulsive And Unnecessary Spending

Encourages Impulsive & Unnecessary Spending

The biggest downside? It encourages impulse shopping for items you don’t need. Once the novelty wears off, it often becomes just another unused item lying around—money that could’ve been saved or spent more mindfully elsewhere.

Follow Us
labubu doll keychainreasons to avoidlabubu trend warninglabubu keychain drawbackstoy keychain hypelabubu not worth itlabubu doll negativeslabubu doll controversyoverpriced labubulabubu keychain scamtrending toy issueskeychain craze problemslabubu criticismviral toy backlashlabubu keychain disadvantagesLifestyleTrendingkeychain
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricket love stories
From MS Dhoni - Deepika, Virat- Genelia To Shubman-Sara: Five Rumoured Love Stories That Never Made It
camera icon11
title
10 languages
Most Spoken Languages In India: Hindi To Tamil To Marathi And Urdu - Check List
camera icon14
title
Skincare
10 Fruits That Naturally Boost Glowing Skin - You’ll Be Shocked By Number 8!
camera icon8
title
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill And Sara Tendulkar Spotted Together At Yuvraj Singh's Event, Reignites Dating Rumours
camera icon7
title
7 Bollywood Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Sikh Characters On-Screen
NEWS ON ONE CLICK