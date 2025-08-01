Do's And Don'ts For August 2025: Don’t Social‑ Scroll Aimlessly, Zodiacs
The month of June is here, and there are many things you must or must not do, wear, eat, or avoid. Check dos and don'ts for the whole month of August 2025.
Do's And Don'ts For August 2025
August is here and so are the universe alignments. So, here is a crisp list of Do's and Don'ts as per zodiac sign, as listed by Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.
Aries
Do: This month wear a bit more of red or coral hues. Eat spicy foods and protein and do spend time leading small group projects if possible. Wear the Citrine crystal this month.
Don’t: Avoid loud arguments with anyone. Don’t wear pale pastels this month and try to limit heavy carbs or dairy. Don’t binge‑watch without purpose. Do not wear opal crystal as that can amplify your mood swings and lastly, avoid taking on others’ drama.
Taurus
Do: Try to wear as much green or rose hued clothes as possible. Eat earthy veggies and whole grains. This month, treat yourself to a spa day. Take up gardening or painting. Host close friends and you do not have to absorb complaints. Wear Emerald or green aventurine.
Don’t: Skip junk food or heavy sweets. Please avoid neon colours in the next 30 days. Don’t over‑indulge in comfort TV. In terms of crystals, avoid turquoise as it can stir inertia.
Gemini
Do: For the next 30 days, wear more of yellow or light blue. Add salads to your diet and indulge in some citrus fruits. If possible, join a book club. Journal or vlog daily just for the next 4 weeks, you will understand why by the time second week begins if you start now. Network in small gatherings and wear agate.
Don’t: Avoid processed snacks; skip dark, dull tones. Don’t scroll social media for hours, set aside some specific hours for it. Don’t spread gossip. Avoid wearing or keeping hematite around as it can suppress expression for you.
Cancer
Do: Wear silver or pastel white as much as you can this month. Treat yourself to seafood, soups, and berries. Start a gratitude journal or you can even blog the same in a different style. Go for walks and share your feelings with a close friend or family member whom you can trust. Wear moonstone this month.
Don’t: Avoid heavy meats and stale bread; skip dark brown clothing. Don’t isolate for too long. Steer clear of conflicts with people. Avoid black onyx as it can heighten moodiness for your zodiac this month.
Leo
Do: Wear gold or orange hued clothes. Time to add lean protein to your diet and hope you are not skipping summer fruits; Try to take up teaching of anything. Record motivational videos for yourself. Try to lead community events and wear tiger's eye.
Don’t: Avoid bland meals; skip murky greens. Don’t stay off stage socially. Avoid chlorite crystal as that dulls your shine.
Virgo
Do: Wear navy or beige colour clothes. Eat more of mixed salads and please organize your workspace. Sure go ahead with your planning and list making but the moment your brains starts over analyzing people, distract yourself. Help your neighbours with small tasks this month and wear Red Jasper.
Don’t: Avoid sugar, fast foods; skip flashy prints. Try not to correct others too often... it will take a lot f strength for you to stop but it's time you began! Avoid opal crystal as that provokes indecision.
Libra
Do: Wear pink or hues of cream. Try eating balanced meals and include nuts and berries This month visit art venues. Paint something, join dance classes or explore different parks in your vicinity. Host atleast one elegant dinner and wear rose quartz.
Don’t: Avoid greasy or spicy foods. Avoid wearing bold reds. Don’t wallow in indecision. Don’t get involved in arguments. Pease avoid onyx this month as it can disturb harmony.
Scorpio
Do: Wear deep red or black Scorpio. Include lean meats, dark chocolate, and spicy food in your diet. If possible, explore occult topics. Meditate a little and read mystery novels. Have one‑on‑one deep talks with people you care about. Wear garnet.
Don’t: Avoid junk carbs in your diet. Skip the pastel wardrobe for four weeks. Don’t social‑scroll aimlessly. Don’t gossip. Avoid wearing aquamarine as that can dampen intensity.
Sagittarius
Do: Try wearing purple or royal blue hues. Include grilled meats and tropical fruits in your diet. Plan some learning trips, go for hikes, and enrol into some self‑study courses. You can also join group discussions. Wear amethyst.
Don'ts: Avoid fried foods skip dull browns. Don’t commit to long routines. Don’t preach. Avoid wearing jade as that may diminish your spark.
Capricorn
Do: Wear gray or earth tones this month. Eat legumes, and lean meats. It is time to set career goals and work on them. Do structured workouts. Mentor juniors and wear onyx crystal.
Don’t: Please avoid heavy desserts. Kindly skip flashy brights just for this month for the time being. Don’t procrastinate with idle browsing. Don’t micromanage and avoid peridot as that can distract your focus.
Aquarius
Do: This month, wear turquoise or electric blue hues. Try to eat vegan/healthy fusion. On the work front, experiment with tech projects. Host brainstorming sessions and wear turquoise.
Don’t: Avoid processed meats when it comes to food. In in your wardrobe, you could skip monotonous grays or a while. Don’t gossip‑flood group chats. Don’t push conformity. Avoid ruby as that can stifle innovation.
Pisces
Do: Wear sea green or lavender in August. Add smoothies and seafood to your diet. Try practicing relaxation and 15 mins of meditation daily. You can also go for some zoning out walks in a safe place. Listen more and wear amethyst or a labradorite.
Don’t: Avoid alcohol and salt‑heavy meals. No bright reds this month. Don’t binge sad movies. Try not to absorb negativity. Avoid wearing onyx as that could dull your empathy.
Trending Photos