Do: This month wear a bit more of red or coral hues. Eat spicy foods and protein and do spend time leading small group projects if possible. Wear the Citrine crystal this month.

Don’t: Avoid loud arguments with anyone. Don’t wear pale pastels this month and try to limit heavy carbs or dairy. Don’t binge‑watch without purpose. Do not wear opal crystal as that can amplify your mood swings and lastly, avoid taking on others’ drama.