Dos And Don'ts For July 2025: Silence Is Sometimes More Powerful Than Cleverness, Zodiacs
The month of June is here and there are many things you must or must not do, wear, eat or avoid. Check dos and dont's for the whole month of July 2025.
Dos And Don'ts For July 2025
The month of July is also the mid of this karmic year of 2025. So keep these Do's and Don'ts in mind as listed by Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, on the basis of zodiac signs.
Aries
Do's: Wear red on Tuesdays for confidence. Have spicy grilled veggies or ginger-infused water. Wear scarlet red colour and start a d new workout this month.
Don'ts: Avoid the colour black. Don’t whistle at night as it is likely to invite unnecessary conflict. Your anger isn't power. Channel it—don’t burn everything down.
Taurus
Do's: Keep a small bowl of rice and turmeric at the entrance for abundance. Make sure you eat root vegetables, dates, and warm milk. Wear the colour emerald green.
Don'ts: Avoid the colour Grey. Do not lend money on Fridays it blocks returns. Do not overindulge in sugar because this is likely to affect your emotional balance. Stability isn’t control—it’s safety with movement.
Gemini
Do: Light a clove and bay leaf incense every Wednesday for clarity this month. Have some coconut water, mint, and fennel. This month wear as much sky blue colour as you can. Remember that silence is sometimes more powerful than cleverness.
Don't: Avoid the colour maroon and don’t sweep your home after sunset—it sweeps away luck. It is best not to overshare anything with people until mid July.
Cancer
Do: Keep moon water in a copper vessel under your bed if possible. Have soaked almonds, white rice, and milk-based dishes. Wear silver and white colour clothes as mush as you can this month.
Don'ts: Avoid the colour orange. Avoid cutting nails at night—bad omen for the family. Do not emotionally invest in one-sided bonds.
Leo
Do: Place cinnamon sticks in your wallet to attract prosperity. Have citrus fruits, sunflower seeds and honey water every morning. Wear the colour gold or mustard.
Don't: Avoid dull navy hued colours. Don’t boast about good plans as they may get jinxed. Avoid direct sun. Keep in mind that your pride must be rooted in truth, not illusion.
Virgo
Do: Wash your feet with rock salt before bed every Saturday. Have a lot of leafy greens, barley, and ajwain tea. Wear the colour olive green. Clean spaces invite clean energies.
Don'ts: Avoid neon colours. Don’t keep broken mirrors because they block clarity. Quit micromanaging your healing. Let it be messy.
Libra
Do: Offer rose petals to flowing water on Fridays. Add ghee, pomegranate, and rose tea to your diet. Wear baby pink or pastel blue
Don'ts: Avoid harsh black-and-white combos in terms of colours you wear. Don’t wear borrowed clothes—it absorbs others' karma. Don't accept flattery as truth—discern wisely. Keep in mind that peacekeeping is not people-pleasing.
Scorpio
Do: Burn bay leaves with your name written for emotional release. Start adding black sesame, dark chocolate, pomegranate juice to your diet.Wear more of Maroon or deep wine. Don'ts: Avoid the colour bright yellow. Don’t stare at mirrors too long post-sunset—it attracts unwanted energy. Do not revisit exes—the past no longer serves. Remember that your healing is your comeback.
Sagittarius
Do: Keep a lemon with 4 cloves at your workspace on Thursdays. Start having some bananas, turmeric water, and lentils. Wear purple or saffron.
Don'ts: Avoid the colour silver. Don't sleep facing South—it drains your optimism. Do not overcommit and remember that it should be quality over quantity. Wandering is sacred only when intentional.
Capricorn
Do: Donate black sesame seeds on Saturdays to release karmic baggage. Start eating pearl millet (bajra), nuts, and detox teas. Wear the colour charcoal grey or forest green
Don'ts: Avoid the colour pink and never eat while lying down—it weakens Saturn’s blessings. Do not ignore your emotional fatigue—it's real.
Aquarius
Do: Keep a conch shell or salt lamp in your room to balance energy. Add Makhana, tulsi water, and figs to your diet. Wear electric blue or lilac hues.
Don'ts: Avoid the colour red. Don’t look into fire while angry—it feeds the emotion. Do not even think about ghosting people without closure—it loops karma.
Pisces
Do: Stir rose petals and sea salt in your bath water every Sunday. Add white pumpkin, chamomile tea, and water-rich fruits to your diet. Wear Sea green or pearl hues. Remember that Spiritual gifts require physical grounding.
Don'ts: Avoid the colour brown this month. Don’t place your bed directly under a beam—invites psychic disturbance. Do not get lost in fantasy—write things down.
Trending Photos