Dos And Don'ts For June 2025 As Per Zodiac
Every month has its own demands and supplies, as per the universe, the moon alignment and the sun's energy and of course the positioning of your stars.
This month of June, we are back with the list of Do's and Don'ts as per zodiac sign, listed by Tarot Card Reader and Crystal Healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.
Aries
Do: You must channel your energy into positive activities like team sports or hiking or even a vigorous dance routine. Wear bold colours - hues of red, for confidence. Add a few spicy foods to your diet.
Don't: Do not make impulsive decisions when it comes to financial matters. Be very patient and do not get into confrontations this month. Avoid hot beverages as much as you can.
Taurus
Do: Maintain routines this month and wear earthy tones like green and soft pastels to stay grounded. Opt for home-cooked meals; it would be a good idea to making a meal yourself every week. Avoid oily foods.
Don't: Open up to new opportunities and refrain from clinging to the past. Health issues no matter how minor, must not be ignored this month. Make a budget for your love for luxury this month because you are likely to over indulge. So no overspending. Don't wear loud colours.
Gemini
Do: New skills or hobbies must be added to your schedule. Wear vibrant yellow or light gray to reflect your dynamic nature. During your downtime, recharge with some socialising.
Don't: Avoid overcommitting; focus on one task at a time to prevent burnout. Do not indulge in gossip and refrain from spreading information that is not verified. Don't avoid a full body checkup because health must not be neglected.
Cancer
Do: Create a nurturing home environment. It would be a great idea to redecorate and add some soothing colours to your home. Do place some black tourmaline stone around your home to absorb negativity. Wear silver or soft blue to enhance emotional well-being. Meditation must be added to your daily routine and listen to the Yam Mantra every night before sleeping or early morning.
Don't: Avoid holding onto grudges. It is time to forgive people no matter what they did. Don't isolate yourself; seek support when needed. Do not indulge in unhealthy foods, cravings can be fulfilled once a week like cheat days.
Leo
Do: Take the lead in projects; your leadership will shine. This month, wear gold or royal purple to exude confidence. Try your hand at painting or theater. Eat lots of greens this month, atleast thrice a week.
Don't: Avoid seeking constant validation. It is time to trust in your abilities. You may be great at things but don't overshadow others. Team efforts must not be neglected.
Virgo
Do: Organize your workspace and declutter this month. It will also bring clarity. Wear neutral tones like beige or soft green for calmness. Incorporate whole grains and leafy greens into your diet. Listen to Root Chakra mantra in the morning or before sleeping. Keep some rose quartz around you or wear one.
Don't: Avoid overanalyzing situations. You know the person or situation is right so trust your instincts. Don't wear loud colours on weekdays.
Libra
Do: Seek balance in relationships. Understand that open communication is vital. You may create misunderstandings otherwise. Wear pastel colors like pink or lavender to promote harmony. Engage in artistic activities. This could be painting, music or dance or anything where your mind is not overburdened.
Don't: Avoid indecisiveness because you are prone to it! Trust your judgment. Address all issues and quit acting so nice even though you know what you want. Just go for it!
Scorpio
Do: Dive deep into personal projects; your focus is unmatched. Colours like charcoal black and deep reds are advised this month. Incorporate spicy foods to match your passionate nature atleast twice a week.
Don't: Avoid secrecy; openness can strengthen relationships. Don't dwell on past mistakes. Move forward. Do not manipulate people. Let it be. Don't wear pastels if possible.
Sagittarius
Do: A trip must be planned even if a short one. Wear bright colours to boost your adventurous spirit. Outdoor activities and healthy eating is recommended this month. Wear bronzite stone for grounding.
Don't: Do not overcommit this month. Rest a little too. Steer clear of impulsive decisions; think things through.
Capricorn
Do: Discipline will lead to success this month for you. Wear classic colours like navy blue or grey to reflect professionalism. Wear Sulemani Hakik stone on your right hand for protection from negative vibes.
Don't: Avoid being overly rigid. Do not indulge in foods with cheese, mayonnaise etc. Don't neglect personal relationships. Steer clear of overworking.
Aquarius
Do: Engage in community projects and be as innovative with your ideas as possible. Wear electric blue or silver to reflect your uniqueness. Explore new technologies or scientific interests. Cross check the gossip you heard or were told, you may be shocked about a lot you thought was true.
Don't: Avoid detachment and don't indulge in unhealthy foods. Don't dismiss others' opinions.
Pisces
Do: Engage in creative arts like painting or music to express emotions. Wear sea green or lilac to promote tranquility. Practice meditation or yoga or any form of dance workout because that will help you stay centered.
Don't: Avoid escapism; face challenges head-on. Procrastination is another thing you must not indulge in consciously. Don't let people cross your boundaries. Be stern! Steer clear of negative influences; protect your energy, especially in the month of June.
