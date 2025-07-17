Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933035https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/dreaming-in-purple-these-8-flowering-trees-will-take-your-breath-away-heres-where-to-find-them-2933035
NewsPhotosDreaming In Purple? These 8 Flowering Trees Will Take Your Breath Away; Here's Where To Find Them
photoDetails

Dreaming In Purple? These 8 Flowering Trees Will Take Your Breath Away; Here's Where To Find Them

From the dreamy Jacaranda to the vibrant Pride of India, purple flowering trees add a magical touch to landscapes around the world. These stunning trees not only captivate with their colour but also thrive in specific climates across Asia, Africa, the Americans, and beyond. Explores 8 breathtaking purple-blooming trees and where you can find them.

Updated:Jul 17, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Follow Us

1/10

From dreamy lavender blossoms to deep violet blooms, purple flowering trees add a magical touch to landscapes across the globe. These trees not only offer aesthetic beauty but also provide shade, attract pollinators, and elevate the overall ambiance of gardens and streetscapes.

Here's a look at eight of the most stunning purple flowering trees and where you can typically spot them.

Follow Us

Jacaranda Tree (Jacaranda mimosifolia)

2/10
Jacaranda Tree (Jacaranda mimosifolia)

Found in: South America, India, South Africa, Australia, and Southern United States

The Jacaranda tree is arguably one of the most iconic purple-flowering trees in the world. Its trumpet-shaped lavender-blue blooms cover the canopy in late spring and early summer, carpeting the ground with a vibrant floral layer. Native to South America, especially Brazil and Argentina, it’s now widely cultivated in warmer climates like Delhi in India, Pretoria in South Africa (also called Jacaranda City), and California in the U.S.

Follow Us

Pride of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa)

3/10
Pride of India (Lagerstroemia speciosa)

Found in: Southeast Asia, India, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines

Also known as Queen’s Crape Myrtle or Jarul in India, this tree bursts with bright purple-pink flowers during the summer. It thrives in tropical and subtropical climates and is commonly seen in Indian states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The tree is not only admired for its beautiful blooms but also for its medicinal properties in traditional Ayurveda.

Follow Us

Chaste Tree (Vitex agnus-castus)

4/10
Chaste Tree (Vitex agnus-castus)

Found in: Mediterranean regions, parts of Asia, and the Southern U.S.

This fast-growing, multi-stemmed tree produces fragrant, spike-like clusters of lavender-purple flowers. Often found in warm, dry climates, the Chaste Tree is a favorite in gardens for its drought tolerance and pollinator-friendly blooms. While it’s native to the Mediterranean, it’s now common in parts of the U.S. such as Texas and California.

Follow Us

Purple Orchid Tree (Bauhinia purpurea)

5/10
Purple Orchid Tree (Bauhinia purpurea)

Found in: India, China, Thailand, and tropical Asia

Known locally as Kachnar in India, the Purple Orchid Tree displays orchid-like purple and magenta flowers that appear in late fall to early winter. With its butterfly-shaped leaves and striking blossoms, it’s a common sight in Indian parks and roadside plantations, particularly in cities like Chandigarh and Bangalore.

Follow Us

Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis)

6/10
Desert Willow (Chilopsis linearis)

Found in: Southwestern United States and Northern Mexico

Despite its name, Desert Willow is not a true willow but produces spectacular purple to pink trumpet-shaped flowers. Thriving in arid environments, this tree is ideal for xeriscaping and provides beauty without demanding much water. It’s native to desert areas but is also cultivated in warm, dry urban spaces.

Follow Us

Purple Robe Locust (Robinia pseudoacacia ‘Purple Robe’)

7/10
Purple Robe Locust (Robinia pseudoacacia ‘Purple Robe’)

Found in: United States (Native to eastern U.S., now grown widely)

This tree produces deep magenta to purplish-pink blooms in spring that resemble wisteria flowers. It’s a cultivar of the Black Locust tree and is prized for both its hardiness and showy display. The Purple Robe Locust is often used as an ornamental tree in gardens and along sidewalks across the U.S.

Follow Us

Tibouchina (Tibouchina urvilleana)

8/10
Tibouchina (Tibouchina urvilleana)

Found in: Brazil (native), and cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide

Commonly called the Princess Flower or Glory Bush, this small tree or large shrub is known for its velvety, rich purple blossoms. While native to Brazil’s Atlantic forest, it’s a popular ornamental plant in tropical gardens around the world, including Hawaii and parts of southern India.

Follow Us

Paulownia Tree (Paulownia tomentosa)

9/10
Paulownia Tree (Paulownia tomentosa)

Found in: China (native), Korea, Japan, and Eastern United States

Also called the Empress Tree or Princess Tree, this fast-growing deciduous tree bears large, fragrant violet-purple flowers in spring. Native to China, it’s now naturalized in the U.S. and parts of Europe and is often used for ornamental landscaping as well as timber production.

Follow Us

10/10

Purple flowering trees do more than just beautify landscapes—they evoke a sense of wonder and serenity that transforms any environment. Whether you spot the dreamy Jacaranda-lined avenues or the regal Pride of India in full bloom, each tree tells a story rooted in culture, climate, and beauty. Adding one of these to your garden or simply knowing where to find them can make your outdoor experiences far more colorful and memorable.

Follow Us
Purple Flowering TreesPurple Bloom TreesJacaranda Tree LocationsTrees With Purple FlowersWhere Purple Trees GrowFlowering Trees By RegionBeautiful Trees With Purple BlossomsPride Of India TreePurple Tree
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Indian Documentaries On Netflix
From The Roshans To House Of Secrets: 7 Indian Documentaries On Netflix You Can't Miss
camera icon7
title
vasuki indicus
Meet Vasuki Indicus: New King Of Giants Unearthed In India's...., Dethrones Titanoboa; Check Its Massive Size, Weight, Fossil Pics
camera icon10
title
Indian cricketers
From Ajay Jadeja, Azharuddin To Sreesanth: Indian Cricketers Accused Of Selling Their Teams For Money
camera icon9
title
England XI
England's Predicted Playing XI For 4th Test Against India: Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson In For These Players
camera icon7
title
who is guruji
Meet The Spiritual Guru Of Ananya Panday And Jacqueline Fernandez Who Holds Double Major And Once Worked As Clerical Assistant—Know His Story
NEWS ON ONE CLICK