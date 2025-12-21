Dreaming Of A Peaceful Christmas In The Hills? Explore These 5 Must-Visit Churches In Mussoorie

1 / 8

As Christmas 2025 approaches, Mussoorie and Landour transform into one of North India’s most charming festive destinations. Wrapped in mist, pine forests, and winter chill, these hill towns offer a peaceful and spiritual way to celebrate Christmas. The sound of church bells, candle-lit services, and carols echoing through the hills create an atmosphere that feels timeless and deeply moving.

If you’re planning a Christmas getaway that blends faith, heritage, and quiet beauty, here are the best churches in Mussoorie and Landour to explore this Christmas.