Durga Puja 2025: From Kolkata To Mumbai - 5 Indian Cities To Witness Grand Pandals, Cultural Festivities, And Traditional Celebrations

Durga Puja is one of India’s most vibrant and celebrated festivals, honoring Goddess Durga and marking the victory of good over evil. Celebrated with grandeur, music, dance, and exquisite decorations, Durga Puja 2025 promises an unforgettable experience for travelers and devotees alike. If you’re planning a trip to witness the festivities, here’s a guide to the best cities in India to experience Durga Puja in all its glory.