Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2967107https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/durga-puja-2025-from-kolkata-to-mumbai-5-indian-cities-to-witness-grand-pandals-cultural-festivities-and-traditional-celebrations-2967107
NewsPhotosDurga Puja 2025: From Kolkata To Mumbai - 5 Indian Cities To Witness Grand Pandals, Cultural Festivities, And Traditional Celebrations
photoDetails

Durga Puja 2025: From Kolkata To Mumbai - 5 Indian Cities To Witness Grand Pandals, Cultural Festivities, And Traditional Celebrations

Durga Puja 2025 promises vibrant celebrations across India, from Kolkata to Mumbai. Explore 5 Indian cities where you can witness grand pandals, cultural performances, and traditional festivities. This guide highlights the best destinations for travelers and devotees to experience the festival’s grandeur. Plan your trip to enjoy the art, rituals, and festive joy of Durga Puja across these iconic cities.

Updated:Oct 02, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Durga Puja 2025

1/8
Durga Puja 2025

Durga Puja is one of India’s most vibrant and celebrated festivals, honoring Goddess Durga and marking the victory of good over evil. Celebrated with grandeur, music, dance, and exquisite decorations, Durga Puja 2025 promises an unforgettable experience for travelers and devotees alike. If you’re planning a trip to witness the festivities, here’s a guide to the best cities in India to experience Durga Puja in all its glory.

Follow Us

Kolkata, West Bengal

2/8
Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata, the cultural capital of India, is the heart of Durga Puja celebrations.

Why Visit: World-famous for its elaborate pandals, artistic idols, and thematic decorations.

Highlights: Street food like puchka, mishti, cultural performances, and grand arti ceremonies.

Tip: Visit during the last two days (Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami) for the most electrifying celebrations.

Follow Us

Delhi

3/8
Delhi

The capital city hosts vibrant Durga Puja celebrations across community pandals and cultural hubs.

Why Visit: Mix of traditional rituals with modern grandeur.

Highlights: Iconic pandals in Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Dwarka, cultural programs, and food festivals.

Tip: Explore street performances and handicraft stalls along with the religious celebrations.

Follow Us

Mumbai, Maharashtra

4/8
Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai’s Durga Puja celebrations reflect the city’s cosmopolitan charm.

Why Visit: Community-driven pandals with creative decorations and lively performances.

Highlights: Fusion of traditional Bengali rituals with Bollywood-style events, food festivals, and thematic exhibitions.

Tip: Check out Marine Lines and Chembur pandals for unique experiences.

Follow Us

Bengaluru, Karnataka

5/8
Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bengalurians celebrate Durga Puja with artistic pandals and cultural events.

Why Visit: Perfect blend of spirituality, food, and cultural programs.

Highlights: Traditional dance performances, bhog offerings, and local art exhibitions.

Tip: Don’t miss community feasts and Bengali sweets at the pandals.

Follow Us

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

6/8
Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chennai offers a serene yet vibrant Durga Puja experience, especially in Bengali communities.

Why Visit: Experience traditional rituals with South Indian hospitality.

Highlights: Community gatherings, music concerts, and Bengali cuisine.

Tip: Visit local cultural centers hosting Durga Puja events for an authentic experience.

Follow Us

Jaipur, Rajasthan

7/8
Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur’s Durga Puja celebrations are gaining popularity for their grandeur and cultural blend.

Why Visit: Combine festival celebrations with sightseeing in the Pink City.

Highlights: Beautifully decorated pandals, folk performances, and street food.

Tip: Explore heritage locations along with the festive festivities.

Follow Us

8/8

Durga Puja 2025 is more than a festival—it’s a cultural extravaganza that showcases India’s artistic, spiritual, and culinary heritage. From the grand pandals of Kolkata to the vibrant celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai, and beyond, every city offers a unique way to experience the festival. Whether you’re a traveler seeking culture or a devotee wanting spiritual fulfillment, these cities promise memories that will last a lifetime.

Follow Us
Durga Puja 2025Durga Puja travel guidetop 5 cities for Durga PujaKolkata Durga Puja 2025Mumbai Durga Puja celebrationsIndian festival travelgrand pandals IndiaDurga Puja cultural festivitiestraditional Durga Puja celebrationsDurga Puja destinations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: 6 Evergreen Bollywood Movies To Watch With Family For Laughter And Festive Magic
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Inside Virat Kohli’s Luxury Watch Collection: From Rolex Daytona Rainbow To Audemars Piguet Royal Oak - Check Whopping Price
camera icon7
title
EPFO Pension Hike
Diwali Gift Likely: EPFO May Raise Minimum EPS-95 Pension From Rs 1,000
camera icon10
title
Technology
Meet The Man Who Left Well Paying Job In US To Build India’s Viral Messaging App; Now Owns Rs 1,04,00,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth, He Is…
camera icon11
title
Durga Puja 2025
Durga Puja 2025 Celeb Spotting: Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Mouni & More Celebs Dazzle In Festive Looks On Maha Navami - In Pics