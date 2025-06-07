Eid 2025: 12 Varieties Of Biryani That You Must-Try Once In India

5 / 13

Hailing from the town of Ambur in Tamil Nadu, this biryani is distinct for its use of Seeraga Samba rice, a small-grained, aromatic rice variety that absorbs flavors beautifully without becoming mushy. The meat is cooked directly with the rice, typically with a chili paste made from dried red chilies, giving it a unique spiciness and a slightly tangy flavor. It's lighter on oil compared to some other biryanis, making it quite popular in the region.