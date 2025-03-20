Eid 2025: 7 Best Ethnic Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan For Effortless Festive Style
Sara Ali Khan Best Ethnic Looks: Sara Ali Khan wins hearts not just with her acting but also with her fashionable looks, from party-perfect outfits to festive ensembles. searching for unique and stylish ethnic wear for Eid? Sara is the perfect inspiration. From regal anarkalis to elegant ivory looks, her wardrobe offers the best looks to make a statement this festive season.
Royal Radiance
Sara Ali Khan dazzled in an olive green Anarkali suit, intricately embroidered with gold zari, beads, and threadwork. She paired it with a voluminous pink skirt and a multi-colored patchwork dupatta, completing the look with chandbali jhumkas. Exuding royal radiance, this statement ensemble is a perfect pick for this Eid ethnic look.
Ethnic Glamour
Sara Ali Khan captivated in a royal blue Angrakha-style Anarkali, adorned with golden striped lacework. She styled it with a sheer dupatta, statement earrings and golden payal.This bold hue makes for a head-turning ethnic outfit, perfect for Eid celebrations.
Floral Magic Ft. Sara
Sara looked effortlessly elegant in a mint green floral kurta set, paired with matching pants and a printed dupatta. She complemented the look with delicate dangler earrings, naturally styled hair, and a sleek center part, radiating ethnic charm. If you're a fan of floral prints, this look is the perfect inspiration to recreate this Eid.
Best Of Ivory Looks
Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal in this ivory Anarkali, adorned with delicate thread embroidery, intricate cutwork, and a graceful flair, making it one of her best ivory looks. She paired it with an embroidered shantoon palazzo and a beautifully detailed organza dupatta, making it Eid-perfect ensemble which is worth recreating.
Classic Ethnic With Modern Blend
Sara Ali Khan looked breathtaking in a heavily embroidered, full-sleeved kurti with a high neckline, paired with an intricately designed fish-cut palazzo. The detailed embroidery added a modern twist to the classic ethnic ensemble, making it the perfect choice for Eid celebrations.
Fusion Fashion
Sara dazzled in an ivory cotton set, featuring a short kurta, lace-trimmed palazzo, and a dupatta adorned with silver gota patti. She elevated her look with elegant white-on-white accessories and a heart-shaped jhumka, making it a Pinterest-worthy statement for Eid ethnic outfits.
Heritage Hues
Sara looked mesmerizing in a royal purple kurta adorned with antique gold zari embroidery, perfectly complemented by a lime dupatta with a badla zari border. An ideal choice for Eid ethnic inspiration, she completed her look with traditional juttis and heavy jhumkas, creating a statement style.
(Images: @saraalikhan95/ Instagram)
Trending Photos