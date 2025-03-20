Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2874876https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/eid-2025-7-best-ethnic-looks-inspired-by-sara-ali-khan-for-effortless-festive-style-2874876
NewsPhotosEid 2025: 7 Best Ethnic Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan For Effortless Festive Style Eid 2025: 7 Best Ethnic Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan For Effortless Festive Style
photoDetails

Eid 2025: 7 Best Ethnic Looks Inspired By Sara Ali Khan For Effortless Festive Style

Sara Ali Khan Best Ethnic Looks: Sara Ali Khan wins hearts not just with her acting but also with her fashionable looks, from party-perfect outfits to festive ensembles. searching for unique and stylish ethnic wear for Eid? Sara is the perfect inspiration. From regal anarkalis to elegant ivory looks, her wardrobe offers the best looks to make a statement this festive season. 

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Royal Radiance

1/7
Royal Radiance

Sara Ali Khan dazzled in an olive green Anarkali suit, intricately embroidered with gold zari, beads, and threadwork. She paired it with a voluminous pink skirt and a multi-colored patchwork dupatta, completing the look with chandbali jhumkas. Exuding royal radiance, this statement ensemble is a perfect pick for this Eid ethnic look. 

Follow Us

Ethnic Glamour

2/7
Ethnic Glamour

Sara Ali Khan captivated in a royal blue Angrakha-style Anarkali, adorned with golden striped lacework. She styled it with a sheer dupatta, statement earrings and golden payal.This bold hue makes for a head-turning ethnic outfit, perfect for Eid celebrations. 

 

Follow Us

Floral Magic Ft. Sara

3/7
Floral Magic Ft. Sara

Sara looked effortlessly elegant in a mint green floral kurta set, paired with matching pants and a printed dupatta. She complemented the look with delicate dangler earrings, naturally styled hair, and a sleek center part, radiating ethnic charm. If you're a fan of floral prints, this look is the perfect inspiration to recreate this Eid. 

Follow Us

Best Of Ivory Looks

4/7
Best Of Ivory Looks

Sara Ali Khan looked ethereal in this ivory Anarkali, adorned with delicate thread embroidery, intricate cutwork, and a graceful flair, making it one of her best ivory looks. She paired it with an embroidered shantoon palazzo and a beautifully detailed organza dupatta, making it Eid-perfect ensemble which is worth recreating. 

Follow Us

Classic Ethnic With Modern Blend

5/7
Classic Ethnic With Modern Blend

Sara Ali Khan looked breathtaking in a heavily embroidered, full-sleeved kurti with a high neckline, paired with an intricately designed fish-cut palazzo. The detailed embroidery added a modern twist to the classic ethnic ensemble, making it the perfect choice for Eid celebrations.

Follow Us

Fusion Fashion

6/7
Fusion Fashion

Sara dazzled in an ivory cotton set, featuring a short kurta, lace-trimmed palazzo, and a dupatta adorned with silver gota patti. She elevated her look with elegant white-on-white accessories and a heart-shaped jhumka, making it a Pinterest-worthy statement for Eid ethnic outfits.

Follow Us

Heritage Hues

7/7
Heritage Hues

Sara looked mesmerizing in a royal purple kurta adorned with antique gold zari embroidery, perfectly complemented by a lime dupatta with a badla zari border. An ideal choice for Eid ethnic inspiration, she completed her look with traditional juttis and heavy jhumkas, creating a statement style.

(Images: @saraalikhan95/ Instagram)

Follow Us
Sara Ali KhanEid 2025 OutfitsEID 2025Sara Ali Khan Best Ethnic LooksLifestyleFashion
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
fruits for eyesight
7 Fruits That Can Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
camera icon8
title
Copra
Why Is Copra Or Coconut Not Allowed In Flight? Check List Of Banned Items On Plane
camera icon8
title
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced; Star Player To Pay THIS Much Money As Alimony
camera icon8
title
First Captains Of IPL Teams
From Sachin Tendulkar To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Players Who Became First Captains Of IPL Teams
camera icon7
title
Iconic Indian Sweets
7 Iconic Indian Sweets & Their Unique Stories
NEWS ON ONE CLICK