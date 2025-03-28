Advertisement
Eid 2025: 7+ Best Festive Look Served By B-Town Divas

Eid Fashion 2025: Bollywood divas continue to set major fashion goals in ethnic wear, and this festive season is no different. Get inspired by B-town’s finest to add elegance and glamour to your festive wardrobe.

Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Divya Khosla

1/12
Divya Khosla

Divya Khosla radiates regal charm in a light blue anarkali set adorned with golden borders and floral patterns. She keeps it elegant and impactful with minimalist jewelry, letting the outfit take center stage.  

 

Khushi Kapoor

2/12
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor keeps it effortlessly stylish in a pastel peach contemporary kurta set. She completes her look with minimal jewelry and mojaris, exuding an understated charm. A perfect statement style for this festive glam. 

Pooja Hegde

3/12
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde serves major traditional fashion goals in a loose-fitted kurta set adorned with mirror work on the neckline and sleeves. She completes the look with heavy drop earrings and a sleek bun, exuding a polished finish.

 

Pragya Jaiswal

4/12
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal makes a bold statement in a heavily embroidered red outfit paired with flared pants. She opts for minimal jewelry, This look is a perfect pick to steal the spotlight.

 

Chitrangda Singh

5/12
Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh stuns in a green kurta set adorned with golden embroidery and a netted dupatta. She keeps it minimalist with subtle jewelry, perfectly balancing simplicity and sophistication.

 

Pratibha Ranta

6/12
Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta embodies soft minimalism in a tissue ensemble featuring intricate detailing. She completes the look with delicate jewelry, effortlessly redefining elegance with a subtle touch. This look is perfect pinterest worthy statement style to opt for this Eid fashion. 

 

Saiee Manjrekar

7/12
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar looks stunning in a vibrant purple outfit adorned with a silver border and intricate embellishments. She completes the look with chunky oxidized earrings, making a bold fashion statement.

 

Alaya F

8/12
Alaya F

Alaya F effortlessly nails bohemian chic in a printed kurta, showcasing how comfort and fashion go hand in hand. Her oxidized jewelry pieces add an edgy yet traditional touch, stealing the spotlight.

 

Nimrat Kaur

9/12
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur oozes elegance in a mustard yellow Anarkali set, demonstrating how to make an effortless statement. She adorns her hair with gajras and opts for statement jewelry to complete the look. The look making a striking style with bold colour choice is a must pick for the festive night. 

Madhuri Dixit

10/12
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit embodies the essence of Eid in a velvet burgundy outfit with golden detailing along the border and neckline. Keeping it rich yet understated, she exudes royalty and completes her look with elegant jewelry pieces.

 

Triptii Dimri

11/12
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri mesmerizes in a light purple anarkali suit paired with a deep purple velvet dupatta, Creating a striking contrast. The look is a perfect pick if you like velvet outfits. 

Diana Penty

12/12
Diana Penty

Diana Penty Effortlessly Slays a Pakistani-Style Outfit Adorned with intricate embellishments and detailed Motifs. She completes the look with a sleek bun, drop earrings, the ensemble steal the spotlight a must-pick for festive look. 

(All Images: Instagram)

