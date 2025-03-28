Eid 2025: 7+ Best Festive Look Served By B-Town Divas
Eid Fashion 2025: Bollywood divas continue to set major fashion goals in ethnic wear, and this festive season is no different. Get inspired by B-town’s finest to add elegance and glamour to your festive wardrobe.
Divya Khosla
Divya Khosla radiates regal charm in a light blue anarkali set adorned with golden borders and floral patterns. She keeps it elegant and impactful with minimalist jewelry, letting the outfit take center stage.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor keeps it effortlessly stylish in a pastel peach contemporary kurta set. She completes her look with minimal jewelry and mojaris, exuding an understated charm. A perfect statement style for this festive glam.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde serves major traditional fashion goals in a loose-fitted kurta set adorned with mirror work on the neckline and sleeves. She completes the look with heavy drop earrings and a sleek bun, exuding a polished finish.
Pragya Jaiswal
Pragya Jaiswal makes a bold statement in a heavily embroidered red outfit paired with flared pants. She opts for minimal jewelry, This look is a perfect pick to steal the spotlight.
Chitrangda Singh
Chitrangda Singh stuns in a green kurta set adorned with golden embroidery and a netted dupatta. She keeps it minimalist with subtle jewelry, perfectly balancing simplicity and sophistication.
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta embodies soft minimalism in a tissue ensemble featuring intricate detailing. She completes the look with delicate jewelry, effortlessly redefining elegance with a subtle touch. This look is perfect pinterest worthy statement style to opt for this Eid fashion.
Saiee Manjrekar
Saiee Manjrekar looks stunning in a vibrant purple outfit adorned with a silver border and intricate embellishments. She completes the look with chunky oxidized earrings, making a bold fashion statement.
Alaya F
Alaya F effortlessly nails bohemian chic in a printed kurta, showcasing how comfort and fashion go hand in hand. Her oxidized jewelry pieces add an edgy yet traditional touch, stealing the spotlight.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur oozes elegance in a mustard yellow Anarkali set, demonstrating how to make an effortless statement. She adorns her hair with gajras and opts for statement jewelry to complete the look. The look making a striking style with bold colour choice is a must pick for the festive night.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit embodies the essence of Eid in a velvet burgundy outfit with golden detailing along the border and neckline. Keeping it rich yet understated, she exudes royalty and completes her look with elegant jewelry pieces.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri mesmerizes in a light purple anarkali suit paired with a deep purple velvet dupatta, Creating a striking contrast. The look is a perfect pick if you like velvet outfits.
Diana Penty
Diana Penty Effortlessly Slays a Pakistani-Style Outfit Adorned with intricate embellishments and detailed Motifs. She completes the look with a sleek bun, drop earrings, the ensemble steal the spotlight a must-pick for festive look.
(All Images: Instagram)
