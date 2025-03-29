Eid Day 2025 Events And Mela In Delhi-NCR: Ultimate Guide To Celebrate With Joy And Festivities

2 / 9

One of the most iconic events on Eid Day in Delhi is the grand Eid prayer at the Jama Masjid, located in the heart of Old Delhi. Thousands of people gather here to offer their Eid prayers early in the morning. The mosque, with its historical charm and spiritual significance, becomes a beautiful sight during Eid as devotees from all walks of life come together for a moment of unity and devotion.

What to Expect: An atmosphere filled with spirituality and peace. A massive congregation of people in traditional attire. A beautiful call to prayer from the mosque's minarets.

Tip: Arrive early to secure a good spot, as this is one of the most popular locations for Eid prayers.