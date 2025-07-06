Advertisement
Escape The City Buzz: Top 7 Offbeat Monsoon Destinations In India To Visit With Friends

Monsoon is the perfect season to explore nature’s hidden gems with your friends. From the misty coffee estates of Coorg to the peaceful tribal beauty of Ziro Valley, these offbeat destinations across India offer the ideal mix of adventure, calm, and scenic charm. 

Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Intro

Intro

The monsoon season is a great time to go on a trip with your friends. The rain makes the hills greener, the waterfalls stronger, and the air cooler and everything feels better, away from the crowds and into nature’s lesser-known wonders. Here are some offbeat monsoon destinations across India that promise unforgettable adventures and bonding moments.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg turns into a beautiful green land during the monsoon. With coffee farms, waterfalls, and cool weather, it's the perfect place to relax and enjoy nature. You and your friends can go for walks, drink hot coffee, and enjoy the misty views all around.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is a quiet mountain town in the Northeast. In the monsoon, clouds float low and make everything look magical. You can visit the famous Tawang Monastery, see mountain lakes, and enjoy the fresh air with your friends, far away from noisy cities.

Tamhini Ghat Trek, Maharashtra

Tamhini Ghat Trek, Maharashtra

If your group loves adventure, try the Tamhini Ghat trek which is near Pune. The area becomes full of waterfalls and greenery during the rains. It’s a fun and short trip where you can enjoy nature and  take cool photos.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe is a small village surrounded by thick forests and hills. It rains a lot here, which makes it perfect for monsoon travel. You might spot rare animals, walk through jungles, and enjoy beautiful waterfalls with your friends and enjoy the cultural beauty.

Saputara, Gujarat

Saputara, Gujarat

Saputara is the only hill station in Gujarat. During the monsoon, it becomes fresh, green, and peaceful. You can go boating in the lake, ride the ropeway, or just chill and enjoy the view. It’s a good spot if your group wants a calm trip.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Cherrapunji is one of the rainiest places in the world! It’s full of green hills, tall waterfalls, and the amazing living root bridges. If your friends like long drives, nature walks, and don’t mind getting wet, this is the place to go.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley is a peaceful place with green fields, small houses, and a unique tribal culture. During the rains, it looks like a dream. It’s perfect if you and your friends want to relax, learn something new, and enjoy slow, simple travel.

