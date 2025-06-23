Advertisement
Escape To Nature: Discover 7 Hidden Hill Stations Near Guwahati That Will Blow Your Mind

Tired of the tourist crowds? These 7 offbeat hill stations near Guwahati promise serenity, scenic beauty, and unforgettable adventures you never knew existed.

Updated:Jun 23, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Guwahati weekend getaways

With its rich culture, ancient temples, and bustling markets, Guwahati is a vibrant gateway to Northeast India. But tucked away in its periphery are serene hill stations that remain hidden from the tourist radar. If you’re longing for peace, fresh air, and breathtaking landscapes, here are 7 spectacular (and lesser-known) getaways that offer just that.

Chandrakona: Waterfalls, Wildlife, and Lake Serenity

nature escapes from Guwahati, Guwahati weekend getaways, lesser-known hill stations

Just 60 km from Guwahati in the Kamrup district, Chandrakona is a haven for nature lovers. With lush biosphere reserves, cascading waterfalls, and the tranquil Chandubi Lake, formed after the 1897 earthquake, it’s a paradise for bird watchers and boating enthusiasts. Migratory birds, dense greenery, and forest trails make it a peaceful yet adventurous retreat.

 

Hajo: History with a View

Travel, Hill stations, hill stations near Guwahati, offbeat travel Northeast India

Only 24 km from Guwahati, Hajo offers more than just spiritual heritage. While known for the Hayagriva Madhava Temple and Poa Mecca, its elevated landscapes and hilly terrain provide a peaceful escape from the city. Whether you’re hiking among ancient ruins or soaking in multi-religious harmony, Hajo is a serene blend of culture and calm.

Rani Reserve Forest: Wildlife Trails Near the City

nature escapes from Guwahati, Guwahati weekend getaways, lesser-known hill stations

Located 25 km away, Rani Reserve Forest is a slice of untouched nature. This corridor for elephants and other wildlife, part of the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, is a great spot for trekking, birdwatching, and photography. Towering trees, elusive hornbills, and peaceful forest paths make it perfect for those seeking a wild yet quiet getaway.

Narangi Hills: Culture with a Panoramic Twist

Travel, Hill stations, hill stations near Guwahati, offbeat travel Northeast India

Around 15 km from Guwahati lies Narangi Hills, home to the Madhavdev Cultural Complex. Besides its spiritual and historical importance, the hilltop offers sweeping views of the Brahmaputra and surrounding plains. Whether you're there for the museum, meditation halls, or magical sunsets, this spot is both enlightening and visually rewarding.

Sonapur Hills: Thrill Meets Tranquility

nature escapes from Guwahati, Guwahati weekend getaways, lesser-known hill stations

Known for its tea gardens, Sonapur, just 30 km from the city, is a secret spot for adventure seekers. Rugged hills perfect for rock climbing and rappelling, calm weather, and unspoiled nature make Sonapur a hidden treasure for weekend warriors and serenity chasers alike.

Kamakhya Hills: Spiritual Bliss Amid Scenic Backdrops

Travel, Hill stations, hill stations near Guwahati, offbeat travel Northeast India

Often overlooked due to the popularity of the Kamakhya Temple itself, the surrounding Kamakhya Hills provide a quiet and reflective environment. Ideal for solo travelers or those seeking spiritual solitude, the hills also offer panoramic views of Guwahati city and the Brahmaputra River.

(Pic Credit: guwahatiplus, Instagram)

Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary: Untamed Beauty

Guwahati weekend getaways, lesser-known hill stations, travel Guwahati, eco-tourism Assam

Though technically part of Guwahati’s outskirts, Amchang feels worlds apart. The sanctuary offers dense green canopies, wild orchids, and a host of animals like leopards and macaques. Hike up the gentle hills or picnic near forest clearings, Amchang is the wilderness you didn’t expect to find this close to the city.

(Pic Credit: Incredible India)

Time to Trade City Buzz for Hill Bliss

nature escapes from Guwahati, Guwahati weekend getaways, lesser-known hill stations

These hidden hill stations near Guwahati aren't just scenic, they’re soul-soothing. Whether it’s birdwatching by a lakeside, climbing rugged cliffs, or discovering spiritual calm, these spots offer nature’s therapy away from the chaos. Next time you’re in Guwahati, skip the routine and take the road less traveled, you’ll return with a lighter heart and unforgettable memories.

Guwahati weekend getaways

Guwahati weekend getaways, lesser-known hill stations, travel Guwahati, eco-tourism Assam

(Pic Credits: Freepik)

Unexplored India hill retreats

Travel, Hill stations, hill stations near Guwahati, offbeat travel Northeast India, hidden gems

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

