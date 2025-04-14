Advertisement
Exclusive: 6 Ways To Prevent Hair Damage In Summer - From Rinsing To Hair Trimming

6 Ways To Prevent Hair Damage In Summer: These simple tips are quite effective for protecting your hair in summers. Just practice adequate hydration, good hair washing, and caring for them well.

Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
How to prevent hair damage in summer?

1/7
How to prevent hair damage in summer?

Summer takes a toll on your hair health and makes it dry and frizzy and more prone to breakage. Due to high temperatures, high humidity and exposure to chlorinated swimming pools, hair gets damaged. Let us look at certain strategies that can help to make hair healthy and strong. Dr Khushboo Jha, MD, Chief Dermatologist and Founder of One Skin Clinic, Faridabad shares with Zee News Digital on how to prevent hair damage in summer season:

Protecting hair from sun damage

2/7
Protecting hair from sun damage

Just like your skin, your hair needs protection from harmful UV rays. Wear a hat, scarf, or use a leave-in conditioner with UV protection. This helps prevent sun-induced dryness and color fading, especially if you have dyed hair.

Using a hair mask regularly

3/7
Using a hair mask regularly

Summer heat can make hair dry and brittle. Use a deep conditioning mask at least once a week to replenish lost moisture. Ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and shea butter can restore hydration and keep your locks soft and shiny.

Focus on hair rinsing

4/7
Focus on hair rinsing

Frequent shampooing can strip away natural oils, making hair even drier. Instead, rinse your hair with water after sweating or swimming and use a mild sulfate-free shampoo only when necessary. A co-wash (conditioning wash) can also help maintain moisture balance.

Refrain from excess hair styling and heat treatments

5/7
Refrain from excess hair styling and heat treatments

Minimize the use of blow dryers, curling irons, and straighteners. Summer heat already puts stress on your strands, so let your hair air-dry whenever possible. If you must style, use a heat protectant spray.

Hair protection while swimming

6/7
Hair protection while swimming

Chlorine and salt water can weaken hair and cause it to turn brittle. Wet your hair with fresh water before entering the pool or ocean—this reduces absorption of chlorinated or salty water. Applying a leave-in conditioner can also create a protective barrier.

Frequent hair trimming

7/7
Frequent hair trimming

Regular trims (every 6–8 weeks) prevent split ends from traveling up the hair shaft, keeping your hair looking healthy and neat.

