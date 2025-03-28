Exclusive: 7 Ways To Rebuild Your Skin After 30: Collagen-Boosting Tips That Can Work
7 Ways To Rebuild Your Skin After 30: Dr Niketa Sonavane, Celebrity Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai tells us Collagen-Boosting tips that can work wonders on the skin.
Have you ever wondered what keeps skin youthful? It is collagen, the most abundant protein in the body. It plays an important role in maintaining skin’s elasticity and strength. Present in numerous tissues, including muscles, bones, blood vessels, and the digestive system, it is about 30% of our body’s total protein. This powerhouse protein helps keep skin smooth and firm. When collagen levels are high, the skin remains soft. However, as the body ages, collagen production declines. This leads to a loss of elasticity in the skin, resulting in fine lines, wrinkles, and looseness. Dr Niketa Sonavane, Celebrity Dermatologist and founder of Ambrosia Aesthetics, Mumbai tells us Collagen-Boosting tips that can work wonders on the skin.
As people age, structural changes in collagen weaken the bond between the different layers of the skin. Many seek ways to boost collagen and reduce other signs of skin aging. Here are some ways to boost collagen production and rebuild skin after 30:
Collagen-Boosting Nutrition
To increase collagen production, include collagen-rich foods like bone broth and eggs that provide essential amino acids needed in collagen production. A diet rich in leafy green vegetables, pumpkin seeds, strawberries, and garlic can further enhance collagen synthesis and improve skin texture.
Supplements
Collagen supplements may also help! Research suggests that taking hydrolyzed collagen for at least three months can reduce wrinkles and improve skin elasticity and hydration. The collagen peptides in these supplements may give fibroblasts—the cells that produce collagen—a little extra push to keep your skin looking its best.
Skin-Resurfacing Treatments
Skin resurfacing treatments like fractional laser therapy, chemical peels, and microneedling restore youthful skin by removing the damaged outer layers and encouraging new, healthy-looking cell growth. Over time, the skin’s outer layers show wear and tear from aging, injury, and environmental factors leading to wrinkles, scars,
age spots, and discoloration. Skin resurfacing treatments help to reverse these signs, helping the skin appear younger and healthier.
Bio-Remodelling
Bio-remodelling injectable treatments such as Profhilo also stimulate collagen and elastin production, improving the overall quality of the skin. These attract water into the deeper layers of the skin while stimulating four different kinds of collagen and elastin production. Together there can be a tightening and lifting effect while giving skin that luminous glow. These are most commonly used for facial areas, but can also be used to rejuvenate the neck, decollete, arms, knees, and hands.
Lifestyle Changes
Some lifestyle habits also impact the levels and quality of collagen in the skin. Simple lifestyle changes such as avoiding smoking; since chemicals in tobacco may affect collagen production, and limiting caffeine intake, which reduces the body’s ability to produce collagen can support skin health.
Carotenoids
Carotenoids are pigments in plants, algae, and photosynthetic bacteria that can also be used to boost collagen production for skin health. These pigments produce bright yellow, red, and orange colours in plants, vegetables, and fruits. Carotenoids act as a type of antioxidant for humans. There are more than 600 different types of carotenoids. Some can be converted into vitamin A when released into the body. A few of the most common carotenoids include: alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, beta-cryptoxanthin, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene.
Carotenoids must be consumed throughout the diet. They are best absorbed through a source of fat. Foods rich in carotenoids include kale, spinach, watermelon, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, mangoes, and oranges.
Light Therapy
Light therapies can also increase collagen growth and improve wrinkles and skin elasticity. These help prevent wrinkles and other skin changes commonly associated with older age. Many dermatologists offer light therapy, but types of equipment are also available for home use.
Final Thoughts
As we age, collagen levels may naturally decline, leading to visible signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. However, this process is not irreversible. With the right approach such as proper nutrition, supplements, and some advanced skin treatments, you can support collagen production and maintain a youthful complexion for years to come.
