Explore 10 Offbeat Monsoon Getaways In South India For A Peaceful And Scenic Rainy Escape

Skip the tourist-packed hill stations and discover 10 underrated monsoon getaways in South India that offer serene landscapes, misty hills, and lush greenery. Perfect for nature lovers and offbeat travellers seeking peace during the rainy season.

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
When the monsoon sweeps through South India, the region transforms into a lush, green paradise. While popular hill stations like Ooty and Munnar draw crowds, several lesser-known destinations remain under the radar — offering peace, raw beauty, and rich cultural experiences. Here's a list of 10 underrated South Indian getaways perfect for your monsoon escape.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Agumbe, Karnataka

The Cherrapunji of the South

Tucked in the Western Ghats, Agumbe receives heavy rainfall and is known for its stunning sunsets, thick rainforests, and waterfalls. It’s also a haven for wildlife enthusiasts, especially those interested in spotting the elusive King Cobra.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

A misty, unexplored hill retreat

Surrounded by coffee plantations and tribal villages, Araku Valley near Visakhapatnam is a serene monsoon destination. With waterfalls, caves, and lush green valleys, it’s ideal for a peaceful, scenic holiday.

Thenmala, Kerala

Thenmala, Kerala

India’s first planned eco-tourism destination

Located in the Kollam district, Thenmala is a unique combination of forest trails, waterfalls, and eco-adventure. The monsoon enhances its charm with gushing streams and mist-laden greenery, perfect for nature and adventure lovers.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

The quiet cousin of Ooty

Set in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud is a peaceful hill station offering lakes, orange groves, and beautiful viewpoints. During monsoon, the forested slopes come alive with vibrant greens and cool breezes, far from the tourist hustle.

Sakleshpur, Karnataka

Sakleshpur, Karnataka

A coffee-scented escape in the Western Ghats

Surrounded by plantations and thick forests, Sakleshpur is ideal for trekking, monsoon camping, and exploring ancient forts. The Hemavathi River and numerous waterfalls make it a dreamy rainy getaway.

Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu

Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu

Mini Israel tucked near Kodaikanal

Often referred to as 'Vatta', this offbeat hamlet near Kodaikanal offers mystic charm with misty trails, cloud-kissed hills, and an artistic vibe. It’s perfect for backpackers, writers, and monsoon lovers looking for solitude.

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

Silent Valley National Park, Kerala

A rainforest untouched by time

A UNESCO-recognized ecological hotspot, this park in Palakkad is a monsoon paradise for biodiversity enthusiasts. The dense forest, gurgling rivers, and rare species make it one of South India's most pristine green zones.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Coffee country cloaked in monsoon mist

While becoming more popular, Chikmagalur still offers many hidden trails and lesser-known homestays. The monsoon adds a magical touch to its waterfalls, coffee estates, and mountain treks.

Kalpetta, Kerala

Kalpetta, Kerala

Wayanad’s underrated gem

Located in the Wayanad district, Kalpetta is surrounded by dense forests, tea gardens, and misty peaks. The monsoon brings out the beauty of waterfalls like Soochipara and Meenmutty, making it a soothing escape.

Papi Hills, Andhra Pradesh

Papi Hills, Andhra Pradesh

Backwater beauty with hill views

Papi Hills (Papikondalu) along the Godavari River offers scenic boat rides amidst lush green hills and tribal settlements. During monsoon, the river swells, the forests glisten, and the fog adds a dreamy effect to the landscape.

If you're looking to go beyond the usual tourist trail this monsoon, these underrated destinations in South India promise unforgettable experiences. With waterfalls in full flow, greenery at its peak, and fewer crowds, they offer a perfect mix of nature, peace, and exploration.

