Why It's a Must-Visit: The capital of Rajasthan, Jaipur is often called the "Pink City" because of its distinct pink-colored buildings. This city is a treasure trove of architectural wonders, vibrant bazaars, and historical sites that reflect Rajasthan’s glorious past.

Key Attractions:

Amber Fort: A majestic hilltop fort with stunning views and intricate architecture.

City Palace: The royal residence with museums and courtyards reflecting Rajput architecture.

Hawa Mahal: Known as the "Palace of Winds," with its unique façade and delicate latticework.

Jantar Mantar: An ancient astronomical observatory with large instruments that track celestial events.

Jaipur also serves as a gateway to Rajasthan's cultural splendor, where the old and the new coexist beautifully.