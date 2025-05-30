Explore The Top 7 Summer Vacation Spots In India For Scenic Views And Pleasant Weather

2 / 9

Nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali is a popular hill station that attracts tourists with its snow-capped mountains, pine forests, and adventure sports. Whether you're looking for a peaceful getaway or adrenaline-pumping activities like paragliding, river rafting, and trekking, Manali is a complete summer package.

Highlights: Solang Valley, Rohtang Pass, Hidimba Temple, Mall Road

Best Time to Visit: April to June