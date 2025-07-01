Explore These 10 Stunning Hill Stations Near Kerala To Stay Cool During Summer Months

1 / 12

When the summer sun becomes unbearable in the lowlands, escaping to a cool and refreshing hill station is the perfect remedy. Kerala, blessed with lush landscapes and misty mountains, has access to some of the most serene and scenic hill stations in South India — both within the state and just beyond its borders.

Here are the top 10 hill stations near Kerala where you can relax, refresh, and enjoy nature at its best.