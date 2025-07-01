Explore These 10 Stunning Hill Stations Near Kerala To Stay Cool During Summer Months
Looking for a cool escape this summer? Discover 10 stunning hill stations near Kerala that offer refreshing weather, scenic beauty, and a perfect break from the heat.
When the summer sun becomes unbearable in the lowlands, escaping to a cool and refreshing hill station is the perfect remedy. Kerala, blessed with lush landscapes and misty mountains, has access to some of the most serene and scenic hill stations in South India — both within the state and just beyond its borders.
Here are the top 10 hill stations near Kerala where you can relax, refresh, and enjoy nature at its best.
Munnar, Kerala
The most popular hill station in Kerala with endless tea plantations and cool weather.
Munnar is known for its rolling tea gardens, mist-covered hills, and refreshing climate. Located about 1,600 meters above sea level, it offers a cool escape during scorching summer months. Don’t miss the Eravikulam National Park, Anamudi Peak, and scenic viewpoints like Top Station.
Wayanad, Kerala
A perfect blend of greenery, wildlife, and tribal culture.
Located in northern Kerala, Wayanad offers a mix of forests, waterfalls, and spice plantations. Chembra Peak, Edakkal Caves, and Pookode Lake are must-visits. The altitude and dense greenery ensure a pleasant climate, making it ideal for a summer retreat.
Thekkady, Kerala
Where hill station charm meets wildlife adventure.
Famous for the Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Thekkady is located in the Western Ghats and offers both cool weather and the thrill of spotting elephants and other wildlife. Spice gardens and boating in Periyar Lake add to the experience.
Vagamon, Kerala
A hidden gem with rolling meadows and pine forests.
Vagamon is less commercialized than Munnar and Wayanad, making it perfect for peace seekers. The area is known for its green valleys, cool breezes, and pine forests — great for treks and nature walks.
Ponmudi, Kerala
A quiet escape just a short drive from Thiruvananthapuram.
Located in the southern part of Kerala, Ponmudi offers winding roads, misty mountains, and less tourist crowds. Ideal for a quick weekend getaway, it’s known for tea estates, waterfalls, and viewpoints with panoramic views.
Peermade, Kerala
A lesser-known retreat for solitude and spice trails.
Once a summer retreat of the royal family of Travancore, Peermade is known for its cardamom hills, coffee plantations, and cool, calm environment. It’s a great alternative if you’re looking for fewer tourists and a relaxing stay.
Idukki, Kerala
Hill station beauty with dams, forests, and eco-tourism spots.
Famous for the Idukki Arch Dam and its surrounding greenery, this area is perfect for those looking for a more eco-friendly, nature-oriented trip. It’s cooler than coastal areas and rich in biodiversity.
Nilgiris (Ooty & Coonoor), Tamil Nadu
Colonial charm and cool air just a few hours from Kerala.
Just across the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, Ooty and Coonoor are part of the Nilgiris and offer cool temperatures, botanical gardens, toy train rides, and mountain views. A perfect escape for both families and couples.
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
A small, scenic hill station surrounded by coffee plantations.
Located in the Eastern Ghats, Yercaud is around 5–6 hours from Palakkad and offers a peaceful, affordable alternative to the more crowded hill stations. The lake, gardens, and viewpoints make it ideal for nature lovers.
Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
The ‘Princess of Hill Stations’ known for its serene lake and forests.
Another popular escape near Kerala, Kodaikanal is famous for its cool climate, boating on Kodai Lake, Bryant Park, and trekking trails like Dolphin’s Nose. It's a favorite for summer vacations and honeymooners.
Whether you're seeking adventure, tranquility, or just a break from the summer heat, these hill stations near Kerala offer something for everyone. With their cool temperatures, stunning views, and fresh mountain air, they are the perfect getaway destinations to unwind and recharge.
