Explore These 6 Hill Stations In South India For Memorable Family Vacation

Tea Gardens & Tranquility

Munnar is a peaceful retreat nestled in Kerala’s Western Ghats, known for its endless tea plantations and misty hills.

Top Experiences: - Explore Eravikulam National Park (spot the Nilgiri Tahr!) - Visit Tea Museum and Mattupetty Dam - Enjoy family treks and boating

Best For: Nature lovers and families seeking a calm and green escape.