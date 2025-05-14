Explore These 7 Lesser-Known Waterfalls In South India For Your Next Adventure

1 / 9

South India is home to lush forests, scenic hills, and breathtaking waterfalls. While iconic falls like Athirappilly and Hogenakkal draw the spotlight, there are many hidden gems tucked away in quieter corners — perfect for those seeking solitude, raw beauty, and a touch of the unexplored.

Here are 7 lesser-known waterfalls in South India that offer mesmerizing views and a peaceful escape from the crowds:-