Explore These 7 Lesser-Known Waterfalls In South India For Your Next Adventure

South India boasts not only famous waterfalls like Athirappilly and Hogenakkal but also hidden gems nestled in serene, lesser-known landscapes.

Updated:May 14, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
South India is home to lush forests, scenic hills, and breathtaking waterfalls. While iconic falls like Athirappilly and Hogenakkal draw the spotlight, there are many hidden gems tucked away in quieter corners — perfect for those seeking solitude, raw beauty, and a touch of the unexplored.

Here are 7 lesser-known waterfalls in South India that offer mesmerizing views and a peaceful escape from the crowds:-

 

Kumbhavurutty Waterfalls – Kerala

Kumbhavurutty Waterfalls – Kerala

Location: Kollam district, near the Western Ghats

Nestled near the Shenduruny Wildlife Sanctuary, Kumbhavurutty Waterfalls is a beautiful, unspoiled cascade surrounded by dense forest. Ideal for nature lovers and families, it also offers the chance to spot wild elephants on lucky days.

Best Time to Visit: June to September

Thottikallu Falls (TK Falls) – Karnataka

Thottikallu Falls (TK Falls) – Karnataka

Location: Near Kanakapura Road, Bangalore

Just a short drive from Bangalore, Thottikallu Falls is also called “Swarnamukhi Falls” (meaning golden face). While it’s small, the location is perfect for a serene picnic or a quick trek. Avoid visiting during heavy rain due to slippery rocks.

Best Time to Visit: Post-monsoon, between August and October

Katiki Waterfalls – Andhra Pradesh

Katiki Waterfalls – Andhra Pradesh

Location: Near Araku Valley, Visakhapatnam

Katiki Falls drops from a height of about 50 feet and is fed by the Gosthani River. Surrounded by thick forest, it requires a mild trek, making it a perfect offbeat adventure for nature enthusiasts exploring the Araku Valley region.

Best Time to Visit: October to February

Papanasam Falls – Tamil Nadu

Papanasam Falls – Tamil Nadu

Location: Tirunelveli district

Also known as Agasthiyar Falls, this spiritual waterfall is tied to ancient legends. It is located near the Papanasam Dam and attracts both pilgrims and nature seekers. The peaceful ambiance adds a unique charm to the visit.

Best Time to Visit: July to September

Gundimadu Waterfalls – Karnataka

Gundimadu Waterfalls – Karnataka

Location: Kodagu (Coorg) region

Hidden deep within the lush forests of Coorg, Gundinadu Waterfalls is truly off the beaten path. With no commercial tourism yet, it's ideal for experienced trekkers and those looking to explore untouched natural beauty.

Best Time to Visit: July to December

Mallela Theertham – Telangana

Mallela Theertham – Telangana

Location: Nallamala Forest, near Srisailam

Tucked away in the heart of the forest, Mallela Theertham is a tranquil waterfall where water cascades from 150 feet. It’s believed to be a meditation spot for sages in ancient times. The path down includes about 350 steps.

Best Time to Visit: October to March

Siruvani Waterfalls – Tamil Nadu

Siruvani Waterfalls – Tamil Nadu

Location: Near Coimbatore, bordering Kerala

This scenic waterfall lies in the Siruvani Hills and also serves as the source for the famous Siruvani drinking water. Though lesser-known compared to falls like Courtallam, it's surrounded by dense Western Ghats forest and offers great photo ops.

Best Time to Visit: June to December

These lesser-known waterfalls in South India are not only visually stunning but also provide a more intimate experience with nature. Far from the tourist-heavy crowds, they invite you to explore serene surroundings, lush trails, and hidden beauty.

So, the next time you plan a getaway to South India, skip the mainstream spots — and let these hidden waterfalls surprise you.

Hidden Gems Of South IndiaWaterfall Wondersunexplored IndiaWanderlust IndiaSouth India Waterfalls
