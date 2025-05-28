Advertisement
Explore THESE 8 Scenic Nature Destinations Near Mumbai For A Perfect Summer Escape

Escape the city heat and reconnect with nature by visiting these 8 stunning destinations near Mumbai this summer. Perfect for  peaceful getaway, these spots offer scenic views, cool weather, and total relaxation.

Updated:May 28, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Mumbai

1/10
Mumbai

Mumbai, often known as the city that never sleeps, offers a vibrant mix of culture, history, and breathtaking landscapes. As the summer heat beckons, it’s the perfect time to explore both the iconic spots within the city and some nearby retreats that promise a refreshing break. Here are eight must-visit destinations in Mumbai and its vicinity for a fantastic summer experience.

Marine Drive

2/10
Marine Drive

No visit to Mumbai is complete without a leisurely stroll along Marine Drive. Known as the "Queen's Necklace," this beautiful promenade gives you stunning views of the Arabian Sea, especially during sunset. The cool breeze off the coast makes it an ideal spot for relaxation. Grab some local snacks from nearby vendors, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.

Juhu Beach

3/10
Juhu Beach

Another iconic destination, Juhu Beach, is famous for its lively ambiance and delicious street food. The beach is perfect for a hot day; take a dip in the sea or simply enjoy a peaceful walk along the shore. Indulge in local delicacies like bhel puri and vada pav from the many stalls lining the beach.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

4/10
Sanjay Gandhi National Park

For those looking to escape the bustling city, Sanjay Gandhi National Park offers a refreshing natural retreat. This expansive green space, located just a short drive from the city, features diverse flora and fauna, as well as the ancient Kanheri Caves. Ideal for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts, the park has walking trails and opportunities for wildlife spotting.

Lonavala

5/10
Lonavala

A quick getaway from Mumbai, Lonavala is a popular hill station known for its refreshing climate and scenic beauty. Just a couple of hours away, it’s an excellent choice for summer. Visit the stunning Karla and Bhaja Caves, enjoy hikes at Lion’s Point, or simply relax amidst lush greenery. Don’t forget to try the famous chikki!

Elephanta Caves

6/10
Elephanta Caves

For a dose of culture and history, a visit to the Elephanta Caves is a must. Located on Elephanta Island, these ancient rock-cut caves feature stunning sculptures dedicated to Lord Shiva. A ferry ride from the Gateway of India adds to the adventure, making it a great day trip to learn more about India's rich heritage.

Colaba Causeway

7/10
Colaba Causeway

Shopping enthusiasts will love a trip to Colaba Causeway. This bustling street is lined with shops selling everything from clothing to antiques. While wandering the vibrant market, enjoy a refreshing drink from one of the local cafes. It’s a great place to find unique souvenirs and experience local life.

Vihar Lake

8/10
Vihar Lake

For a peaceful day out, head to Vihar Lake in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area. This serene spot is perfect for picnics or simply unwinding by the water. Surrounded by lush greenery, Vihar Lake provides a tranquil environment to escape the city heat while offering picturesque views.

Alibaug

9/10
Alibaug

A bit farther out, Alibaug is known for its stunning beaches and laid-back vibe. Take a ferry from Gateway of India or drive for about two hours to reach this coastal town. Relax at the beach, visit the Kolaba Fort, or indulge in some fresh seafood at local eateries. Alibaug is perfect for a weekend getaway to rejuvenate your spirit.

10/10

Mumbai and its surroundings offer a diverse range of experiences to enjoy during the summer. Whether you're looking for relaxation by the beach, an escape into nature, or a dive into culture and history, you’ll find it all in this bustling metropolis and its nearby gems. So, pack your bags and set out to explore these amazing destinations for a summer to remember!

Nature GetawaysMumbai Weekend TripsExplore MumbaiSummer travelSummer Escape
NEWS ON ONE CLICK