Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2907831https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/explore-these-8-scenic-road-trip-routes-from-bengaluru-for-a-relaxing-weekend-escape-2907831
NewsPhotosExplore THESE 8 Scenic Road Trip Routes From Bengaluru For A Relaxing Weekend Escape
photoDetails

Explore THESE 8 Scenic Road Trip Routes From Bengaluru For A Relaxing Weekend Escape

Escape the hustle of Bengaluru with 8 scenic road trips perfect for a quick getaway. From hill stations to waterfalls and wildlife, these destinations offer the perfect break just a few hours away.

Updated:May 29, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Follow Us

1/10

Feeling the urge to break free from city chaos and breathe in fresh air? Bengaluru, with its ideal location, offers easy access to a variety of scenic spots perfect for a quick weekend escape. Whether you crave mountains, wildlife, waterfalls, or a spiritual retreat, there’s a destination waiting just a few hours away. Pack your bags, fuel up your car, and hit the road!

Here are 8 must-do road trips from Bengaluru that promise refreshing experiences:-

Follow Us

Nandi Hills

2/10
Nandi Hills

Distance from Bengaluru: 60 km

Travel Time: 1.5 hours

Why Visit: A sunrise lover’s paradise with sweeping valley views and cool breeze. Ideal for morning drives, trekking, and cycling.

Highlights: Tipu’s Drop, Nandi Temple, and early morning mist.

Follow Us

Mysuru (Mysore)

3/10
Mysuru (Mysore)

Distance from Bengaluru: 145 km

Travel Time: 3–3.5 hours

Why Visit: A cultural city steeped in royal heritage, offering a mix of palaces, gardens, and traditional food.

Highlights: Mysore Palace, Brindavan Gardens, and Mysore Zoo.

Follow Us

Chikmagalur

4/10
Chikmagalur

Distance from Bengaluru: 245 km

Travel Time: 5–6 hours

Why Visit: A coffee lover’s haven surrounded by lush hills and plantations. Perfect for nature walks, waterfalls, and relaxed stays.

Highlights: Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, Coffee Estates.

Follow Us

Coorg (Kodagu)

5/10
Coorg (Kodagu)

Distance from Bengaluru: 265 km

Travel Time: 5–6 hours

Why Visit: Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is ideal for its scenic beauty, weather, and peaceful atmosphere.

Highlights: Abbey Falls, Dubare Elephant Camp, Madikeri Fort.

Follow Us

Sakleshpur

6/10
Sakleshpur

Distance from Bengaluru: 220 km

Travel Time: 4.5–5 hours

Why Visit: A quiet hill station surrounded by Western Ghats, ideal for trekking and plantation stays.

Highlights: Manjarabad Fort, Bisle View Point, railway treks.

Follow Us

Kabini

7/10
Kabini

Distance from Bengaluru: 210 km

Travel Time: 4.5 hours

Why Visit: A wildlife enthusiast’s dream spot for spotting elephants, tigers, and leopards in the Kabini forest and river basin.

Highlights: Jungle safaris, backwater boating, wildlife resorts.

Follow Us

Hampi

8/10
Hampi

Distance from Bengaluru: 345 km

Travel Time: 6–7 hours

Why Visit: A UNESCO World Heritage site filled with ancient ruins and dramatic landscapes. Great for history and photography lovers.

Highlights: Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, boulder hills.

Follow Us

Shivanasamudra Falls

9/10
Shivanasamudra Falls

Distance from Bengaluru: 135 km

Travel Time: 3–3.5 hours

Why Visit: One of the most scenic waterfalls near Bengaluru, especially beautiful post-monsoon.

Highlights: Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls, coracle rides.

Follow Us

10/10

A quick getaway doesn’t have to involve long travel or elaborate planning. With these beautiful and diverse destinations just a drive away from Bengaluru, all you need is a free weekend and a sense of adventure. Whether it's hills, history, or wildlife – there's something for every traveller!

Follow Us
Bengaluru Road TripsWeekend GetawaysTravel From BengaluruBengaluru WeekendBengaluru Travel
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Phil Salt To Mitchell Marsh: Best Individual Scores By Foreign Players For RCB, MI, CSK, RR, KKR, PBKS, DC, SRH, LSG, GT - Check In Pics
camera icon10
title
traitors
From Apoorva Mukhija To Uorfi Javed: Meet The Contestants Reportedly Joining Karan Johar's Traitors
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
Shubman Gill Matches KL Rahul, Enters Top 5 Captains With Most Runs In An IPL Season - Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 centuries
Meet The Nine Centurions Of IPL 2025 Ahead Of Playoffs: Rishabh Pant Joins Ishan Kishan & KL Rahul - Check Full List
camera icon5
title
mobility
16 Household Items That Are Banned From Carrying On Flights - Chilli Pickle, Coconut And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK