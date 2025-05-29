Explore THESE 8 Scenic Road Trip Routes From Bengaluru For A Relaxing Weekend Escape
Escape the hustle of Bengaluru with 8 scenic road trips perfect for a quick getaway. From hill stations to waterfalls and wildlife, these destinations offer the perfect break just a few hours away.
Feeling the urge to break free from city chaos and breathe in fresh air? Bengaluru, with its ideal location, offers easy access to a variety of scenic spots perfect for a quick weekend escape. Whether you crave mountains, wildlife, waterfalls, or a spiritual retreat, there’s a destination waiting just a few hours away. Pack your bags, fuel up your car, and hit the road!
Here are 8 must-do road trips from Bengaluru that promise refreshing experiences:-
Nandi Hills
Distance from Bengaluru: 60 km
Travel Time: 1.5 hours
Why Visit: A sunrise lover’s paradise with sweeping valley views and cool breeze. Ideal for morning drives, trekking, and cycling.
Highlights: Tipu’s Drop, Nandi Temple, and early morning mist.
Mysuru (Mysore)
Distance from Bengaluru: 145 km
Travel Time: 3–3.5 hours
Why Visit: A cultural city steeped in royal heritage, offering a mix of palaces, gardens, and traditional food.
Highlights: Mysore Palace, Brindavan Gardens, and Mysore Zoo.
Chikmagalur
Distance from Bengaluru: 245 km
Travel Time: 5–6 hours
Why Visit: A coffee lover’s haven surrounded by lush hills and plantations. Perfect for nature walks, waterfalls, and relaxed stays.
Highlights: Mullayanagiri Peak, Baba Budangiri, Coffee Estates.
Coorg (Kodagu)
Distance from Bengaluru: 265 km
Travel Time: 5–6 hours
Why Visit: Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is ideal for its scenic beauty, weather, and peaceful atmosphere.
Highlights: Abbey Falls, Dubare Elephant Camp, Madikeri Fort.
Sakleshpur
Distance from Bengaluru: 220 km
Travel Time: 4.5–5 hours
Why Visit: A quiet hill station surrounded by Western Ghats, ideal for trekking and plantation stays.
Highlights: Manjarabad Fort, Bisle View Point, railway treks.
Kabini
Distance from Bengaluru: 210 km
Travel Time: 4.5 hours
Why Visit: A wildlife enthusiast’s dream spot for spotting elephants, tigers, and leopards in the Kabini forest and river basin.
Highlights: Jungle safaris, backwater boating, wildlife resorts.
Hampi
Distance from Bengaluru: 345 km
Travel Time: 6–7 hours
Why Visit: A UNESCO World Heritage site filled with ancient ruins and dramatic landscapes. Great for history and photography lovers.
Highlights: Virupaksha Temple, Vittala Temple, boulder hills.
Shivanasamudra Falls
Distance from Bengaluru: 135 km
Travel Time: 3–3.5 hours
Why Visit: One of the most scenic waterfalls near Bengaluru, especially beautiful post-monsoon.
Highlights: Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls, coracle rides.
A quick getaway doesn’t have to involve long travel or elaborate planning. With these beautiful and diverse destinations just a drive away from Bengaluru, all you need is a free weekend and a sense of adventure. Whether it's hills, history, or wildlife – there's something for every traveller!
