Explore Unseen Beauty Of South India: 9 Secret Hill Stations To Visit This Summer
When summer heats up, many travelers look for cool escapes in the lush green hills of South India. While popular spots like Ooty and Kodaikanal are often on the itinerary, there are numerous hidden gems waiting to be discovered. Here are nine lesser-known hill stations that offer breathtaking views, serene environments, and unique experiences away from the tourist crowds.
Yercaud, Tamil Nadu
Nestled in the Shevaroys Range, Yercaud is known for its stunning coffee plantations and orange groves. The hills, shrouded in mist, provide a serene retreat with picturesque landscapes. Don’t miss the Yercaud Lake or the scenic viewpoints like the Lady’s Seat, where you can enjoy mesmerizing sunset views.
Kudremukh, Karnataka
Known for its lush green mountains and rich biodiversity, Kudremukh is a paradise for trekking enthusiasts. The name translates to 'Horse Face' referring to the shape of the mountain. The expansive grasslands, waterfalls, and scenic trails make it a suitable spot for both adventure and relaxation.
Agumbe, Karnataka
Famed as the "Cherrapunji of the South," Agumbe is one of the wettest places in India. It offers stunning sunsets and is rich in biodiversity, particularly known for its rainforest ecosystems. Birdwatching, trekking, and visiting the famous Sunset Viewpoint are must-dos for visitors.
Nandi Hills, Karnataka
Just a short drive from Bengaluru, Nandi Hills is perfect for a quick getaway. It offers stunning panoramic views and a chance to explore the ancient Nandi Temple. The cool climate, especially in the early mornings, is ideal for those looking to escape the city's hustle.
Munnar, Kerala
While Munnar is well-known, many overlook its quieter spots. Explore the lesser-visited tea estates, like Kolukkumalai, and indulge in the serenity of the hills. The area is also home to magnificent waterfalls and the rare Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once every twelve years.
Vythiri, Kerala
Located in Wayanad, Vythiri is surrounded by lush forests and is known for its eco-tourism initiatives. The place is perfect for those who appreciate nature. Activities like bamboo rafting, trekking to waterfalls, and visiting spice plantations can make for an enriching experience.
Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu
Kotagiri is one of the oldest hill stations in the Nilgiris and is often overshadowed by its more popular neighbors. It is ideal for those seeking a peaceful retreat with stunning views of tea gardens and the surrounding hills. The nearby Longwood Shola Forest is perfect for nature walks and birdwatching.
Belgaum, Karnataka
Often overlooked, Belgaum is set in the Western Ghats and boasts a pleasant climate year-round. The scenic forts and temples provide a glimpse into its rich history, while its beautiful hills present numerous opportunities for trekking and adventure.
Mollenguda, Andhra Pradesh
Hidden in the Araku Valley, Mollenguda is an offbeat destination known for its stunning views and tranquility. The hills are dotted with tribal villages, offering a chance to experience the local culture. Hiking and exploring the lush surroundings make it an ideal summer retreat.
This summer, consider venturing beyond the typical tourist routes in South India. These lesser-known hill stations promise a blend of adventure, natural beauty, and cultural experiences that can invigorate your spirit and offer a much-needed escape from the heat. So pack your bags, set out on an adventure, and discover these hidden treasures!
