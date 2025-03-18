Advertisement
Exploring Virginia Woolf's Greatest Works: 7 Books You Shouldn't Miss
Exploring Virginia Woolf’s Greatest Works: 7 Books You Shouldn’t Miss

Virginia Woolf is one of the very popular modernist authors who left behind a body of work that still fascinates readers today. Here are seven of her best pieces, each providing deep insights into issues like time, memory, identity, and social conventions, are examined in this web narrative.

Updated:Mar 18, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Mrs. Dalloway

Mrs. Dalloway

Published in 1925, this novel talks about the single day in the life of Clarissa Dalloway who is preparing for a party. The book explores the themes of mental illness, time and societal expectations.

To The Lighthouse

To The Lighthouse

Published in 1927, this gripping book revolves around the lives of the Ramsay family and their visit to Isle of Skye. The book delves into the themes of art, time, memory and human longing. 

A Room Of One’s Own

A Room Of One’s Own

This staggering book consists partly of essays and partly fiction which was first published in 1929. The book talks about independence for women, to write and create and discusses the themes of gender inequality and history of women in literature.

The Waves

The Waves

The Waves revolves around six characters' soliloquies that follow their lives from early childhood to old age. The book discussed the themes of meditation on time, identity, and the flexibility of human awareness.

Night And Day

Night And Day

Published in 1919, this is a story of a woman named Katharine Hilbery who is stuck in her duties and her intellectual aspirations.The book delves into the themes of love, marriage and societal roles. 

Flush

Flush

This amusing book is a history of Elizabeth Barrett Browning's cocker spaniel told from the dog's point of view. It is an intriguing break from Woolf's regular manner and it discusses the themes of class boundaries and human relationships.

Between The Acts

Between The Acts

The final book by Woolf, which was released after her death, is set on the eve of World War II and centers on the yearly historical pageant in an English village. The book explores the themes of art and fragility of human civilization.

