Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2914888https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/fashion-trends-7-best-co-ords-sets-looks-slayed-by-b-town-divas-2914888
NewsPhotosFashion Trends: 7 Best Co-Ords Sets Looks Slayed By B-Town Divas
photoDetails

Fashion Trends: 7 Best Co-Ords Sets Looks Slayed By B-Town Divas

Co-ord Set Fashion Goals: From dominating the big screen to setting trendy fashion statements, B-town divas have mastered it all. Check out these stylish co-ord set looks by tinsletown beauties to ace your next OOTD fashion. 

Updated:Jun 12, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor

1/7
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor Channelling my inner Elle woods with this pink co-ord set, a perfect pinterest worthy fit for your next OOTD fashion. 

Follow Us

Kangana Ranaut

2/7
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut exudes royal vibes in this co-ord set, slaying the look effortlessly.

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon

3/7
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon elevate style in this red co-ord set.With her effortless glam and fashion forwarded vision she once again elevated the outfit goals with this stylish co-ord set. 

Follow Us

Sharvari Wagh

4/7
Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh turned heads in this red leather co-ord set, a look to must- recreate for your style statement. 

Follow Us

Shraddha Kapoor

5/7
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor slayed in this red co-ord set, exuding perfect bossy vibes. A look to recreate and elevate your fashion game to turn heads.

Follow Us

Sonam Kapoor

6/7
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor nailed this metallic golden co-ord set, featuring a woven tweed skirt suit with a plunging neckline blazer and sharp lapels. A look you must- recreate in next OOTD fashion.

Follow Us

Ananya Panday

7/7
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's co-ord set look is the perfect preppy style you must try for your next OOTD look. 

(All Images: Instagram)

Follow Us
co-ord set lookscelebs best co-ord setfashion trendsSonam KapoorKangana RanautJanhvi KapoorShraddha Kapoorco-ord set fashionCo-ord set Fashion GoalsOOTD fashionFashionLifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Zaheer Khan
Zaheer Khan’s Forgotten Love Story With Isha Sharvani: 8-Year Relationship That Almost Led To Marriage - In Pics
camera icon20
title
Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble’s Love Story: How India’s Spin Legend Married Chethana Ramatheertha And Fought For Her Daughter’s Custody - In Pics
camera icon6
title
Countries with zero Indians
SHOCKING! Not 1 But 5 Countries With ZERO Hindu Population, No Indian Resident In These Popular Places...
camera icon19
title
Shoaib Akhtar
Meet Rubab Khan: Shoaib Akhtar’s Wife Who Stays Away From Limelight Despite 18-Year Age Gap
camera icon20
title
Anam Mirza
Meet Anam Mirza: Sania Mirza’s Millionaire Sister, Fashion Entrepreneur & Wife Of Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK