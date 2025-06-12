Fashion Trends: 7 Best Co-Ords Sets Looks Slayed By B-Town Divas
Co-ord Set Fashion Goals: From dominating the big screen to setting trendy fashion statements, B-town divas have mastered it all. Check out these stylish co-ord set looks by tinsletown beauties to ace your next OOTD fashion.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor Channelling my inner Elle woods with this pink co-ord set, a perfect pinterest worthy fit for your next OOTD fashion.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut exudes royal vibes in this co-ord set, slaying the look effortlessly.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon elevate style in this red co-ord set.With her effortless glam and fashion forwarded vision she once again elevated the outfit goals with this stylish co-ord set.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari Wagh turned heads in this red leather co-ord set, a look to must- recreate for your style statement.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor slayed in this red co-ord set, exuding perfect bossy vibes. A look to recreate and elevate your fashion game to turn heads.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor nailed this metallic golden co-ord set, featuring a woven tweed skirt suit with a plunging neckline blazer and sharp lapels. A look you must- recreate in next OOTD fashion.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's co-ord set look is the perfect preppy style you must try for your next OOTD look.
(All Images: Instagram)
