Feeling Low This Rainy Season: 8 Herbal Teas Can Boost Your Immunity

Rainy weather can take a toll on your immunity and mood but herbal teas can help you boost your immunity. Teas like tulsi, ginger, turmeric, and chamomile are packed with antioxidants and healing properties. They fight infections, improve digestion, and ease stress in your mind. Sip these natural brews to stay warm, healthy, and energized throughout the monsoon season.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

DISCLAIMER:- 1 / 9 This web story is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals

Tulsi (Holy Basil) Tea: 2 / 9 This tea is packed with antioxidants and antibacterial properties and tulsi tea is a powerful immunity booster. It helps fight infections, soothe sore throats, and reduce stress levels, making it a must-have during damp and gloomy weather.

Ginger Tea: 3 / 9 This tea warms your body and also improves digestion. It helps fight cold and flu. An ideal tea for preventing infections and preventing seasonal infections and easing season discomfort. Its packed with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties.

Turmeric Tea: 4 / 9 It is packed with curcumin and has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidants effects. Consuming this tea regularly can boost your immune system and help ward off common monsoon ailments like colds, coughs, and throat infections.

Lemongrass Tea: 5 / 9 It's a refreshing tea that helps detoxify the body. Also known to improve digestion, reduce fever, and relieve nasal congestion, making it perfect for staying energized and healthy during rainy days.

Peppermint Tea: 6 / 9 This tea is cooling and aromatic. It is great for relieving headaches, digestive troubles and nasal congestion. It is packed with antibacterial and antiviral properties that are beneficial for overall wellness during monsoon-induced health fluctuations.

Cinnamon Tea: 7 / 9 This tea is naturally warming and also supports better blood circulation and metabolism. Cinnamon tea helps in controlling blood sugar levels and has antimicrobial properties that protect against seasonal infections.

Chamomile Tea: 8 / 9 Chamomile is known for its calming effects. But it also strengthens the immune system. This gentle tea helps reduce inflammation, promotes better sleep, and also soothes stress-related immunity dips common in gloomy weather.