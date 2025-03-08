Advertisement
First Indian Woman PM To Photojournalist: Check List Of Indian Ladies Who Were 'Firsts' In Their Respective Fields
First Indian Woman PM To Photojournalist: Check List Of Indian Ladies Who Were 'Firsts' In Their Respective Fields

India has been home to countless trailblazing women who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for future generations. From politics and sports to science and entertainment, these women defied societal norms and achieved historic milestones in their respective fields. 

Updated:Mar 08, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
Check List Of Indian Ladies Who Were 'Firsts' In Their Respective Fields

Check List Of Indian Ladies Who Were 'Firsts' In Their Respective Fields

Here’s a look at some remarkable Indian women who were the "firsts" in their domains, inspiring millions with their courage, determination, and groundbreaking achievements.

Anandi Gopal Joshi

Anandi Gopal Joshi

The first Indian woman to obtain a degree in medicine.

 

Sarla Thakral

Sarla Thakral

The first Indian woman to obtain a pilot's license and fly an aircraft.

 

Rukhmabai Raut

Rukhmabai Raut

The first Indian woman to practice medicine in colonial India.

 

Homai Vyarawalla

Homai Vyarawalla

The first Indian woman photojournalist and the first to photograph the first flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on August 15, 1947.

 

Durgabai Kamat

Durgabai Kamat

Durgabai Kamat (1879- 17 May 1997) who was the first actress in Indian cinema. She is known as The First Female Actress in Indian Cinema when she acted in film Mohini Bhasmasur in 1913.

 

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

The first Indian woman to be appointed as the Union Health Minister.

 

Indira Gandhi

Indira Gandhi

The first and only woman Prime Minister of India.

 

Reita Faria

Reita Faria

The first Indian woman to win the Miss World beauty contest.

 

Kalpana Chawla

Kalpana Chawla

The first Indian- born woman astronaut to travel in space.

 

