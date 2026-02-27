Four Eclipses in 2026, but India will witness only one — Here’s the complete schedule
The year 2026 will witness four major eclipses, including two solar and two lunar events worldwide. However, only one eclipse will be visible in India - here’s the complete date-wise schedule and visibility details.
Four Eclipses in 2026
The year 2026 will bring four eclipses in total - two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. However, skywatchers in India will be able to see only one of them clearly. The remaining three eclipses will not be visible from India.
What’s Special About 2026?
The year 2026 is exciting for astronomy lovers because it includes four major eclipse events. While this may sound like a lot, not every eclipse is visible everywhere in the world. For India, only one eclipse will be clearly seen, making it extra special.
What Is a Solar Eclipse?
A solar eclipse happens when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight either partially or completely.
There are different types of solar eclipses. One of them is an annular solar eclipse, also called the “Ring of Fire,” in which the Moon covers the centre of the Sun, leaving a bright ring around it.
What Is a Lunar Eclipse?
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon can turn deep red. This is often called a Blood Moon because of its colour.
How Many Eclipses Will India See in 2026?
Out of the four eclipses happening in 2026, India will clearly see only one - the total lunar eclipse on March 3.
The other three eclipses will either not be visible from India or will not be noticeable enough to observe.
First Eclipse of the Year – February 17 (Solar Eclipse)
The first eclipse of 2026 will take place on February 17. It will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as the Ring of Fire.
During this event, around 96% of the Sun will be covered for about 2 minutes and 20 seconds.
This eclipse will be visible in southern Africa, southern Argentina, and Antarctica. It will not be visible in India, so no Sutak period will apply in the country.
Second Eclipse – March 3 (Total Lunar Eclipse)
The second eclipse, on March 3, will be a total lunar eclipse - and this is the only eclipse visible in India in 2026.
The eclipse will last around 58 minutes, and during totality, the Moon will appear deep red, earning the name Blood Moon.
Astrologically, this is also important because it will be the last total lunar eclipse before 2029. Since it will be visible in India, Sutak will be observed.
Third Eclipse – July 29 (Solar Eclipse)
The third eclipse of the year will happen on July 29 and will be a solar eclipse.
This eclipse will be visible in parts of Africa, South America, and Antarctica. However, it will not be visible in India, and therefore, no Sutak period will apply.
Fourth Eclipse – August 28 (Lunar Eclipse)
The final eclipse of 2026 will occur on August 28. This will be a lunar eclipse.
It will be visible in North America, South America, Europe, and parts of Africa. Unfortunately, it will not be visible from India.
In total, 2026 will have four eclipses - two solar and two lunar. However, India will witness only one of them: the total lunar eclipse on March 3.
While the other three eclipses will be visible in different parts of the world, Indian skywatchers will need to mark March 3 on their calendars. This Blood Moon will be the only eclipse event clearly visible in the country in 2026, making it a special moment for both astronomy enthusiasts and those who observe traditional customs.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
