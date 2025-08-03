Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940874https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/friendship-day-2025-bffs-according-to-zodiacs-aries-leo-taurus-check-here-2940874
NewsPhotosFriendship Day 2025: Bffs According To Zodiacs; Aries- Leo- Taurus? Check Here
photoDetails

Friendship Day 2025: Bffs According To Zodiacs; Aries- Leo- Taurus? Check Here

Every year, the first Sunday of August brings with it warm hugs, nostalgic texts, and lots of laughter — it's Friendship Day, a celebration of the bonds that hold us together. But have you ever wondered why you instantly click with some people while others remain surface-level acquaintances? Maybe the stars have something to do with it.

 

Updated:Aug 03, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Bffs According To Zodiacs

1/13
Bffs According To Zodiacs

This Friendship Day 2025, let’s dive into the Zodiac BFF pairings — who’s most likely to become your ride-or-die based on your sun sign. Whether you're an astrology buff or just curious, these cosmic friendships might explain some of your strongest connections. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, Chief Astrologer, NumroVani shares who are BFFs according to zodiacs.

 

Follow Us

Aries

2/13
Aries

Aries does best with companions that can keep up with their energy and spontaneity. Leo, who is brave and loyal like them, and Sagittarius, who loves adventure and keeps things interesting, are frequently their greatest matches. Gemini also gets along well with Aries because they make each other laugh and talk quickly. They make life entertaining and never boring.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

3/13
Taurus

Taurus is most at comfortable around people who are stable, honest, and down-to-earth. Virgo is the perfect best friend for Taurus since they offer support and practical advice that Taurus needs. Cancer and Taurus also get along well because they both adore comfort, food, and making connections that matter. Capricorns are dependable and driven, which makes them a great companion in crime.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

4/13
Gemini

Gemini loves to interact with others, have fun conversations, and always be busy. Libra and they get along great since they both love to socialize and share ideas. Aquarius is also a terrific best friend since they inspire Gemini to think outside the box and be independent. Gemini's playful and curious side comes out when they are friends with Aries, making them a pair that is always up to something new.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

5/13
Cancer

Cancer needs to feel comfortable and have strong ties with pals. Taurus gives Cancer the devotion and comfort they need, and Pisces shares their empathy and appreciation of deep conversations. Scorpio also makes a good match since they may be a protective, loyal buddy who can handle emotional ups and downs.

 

Follow Us

Leo

6/13
Leo

Leo likes to be friends with people that make him happy, admire him, and go on adventures with him. They get along well with Aries, who keeps up with their energy, and Sagittarius, who brings out their fun, adventurous side. Libra is a terrific friend because they are charming and elegant, which makes Leo feel good about themselves and gives them energy in social situations.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

7/13
Virgo

Virgo feels at peace and has a sense of purpose when they are around companions that are kind, dependable, and stable in their emotions. Taurus is a stable friend who understands things practically, while Capricorn has a disciplined, down-to-earth way of living that is similar to Virgo's. Scorpio may seem intense, yet they typically earn Virgo's loyalty by being deep and trustworthy.

 

Follow Us

Libra

8/13
Libra

Libra does best in friendships that are based on peace and shared experiences. Gemini is a great match since they can talk for hours and have creative energy. Leo adds charm and pleasure to Libra's life, while Aquarius gives them a profound intellectual connection and a common interest in fairness and principles. These partnerships keep Libra happy mentally and socially.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

9/13
Scorpio

Scorpio puts a lot of significance on devotion, depth, and being honest with their feelings. They make deep connections with Cancer, who is kind and understanding, and Pisces, who gets their emotional depth without judging them. Virgo is also a good match since they are stable and peaceful, which Scorpio respects and likes.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

10/13
Sagittarius

Sagittarius does best in friendships where they may laugh, learn, and be free. They get along with Aries, who goes on daring expeditions with them, and Leo, who keeps the fun going with enthusiasm. Aquarius is also a terrific best friend since they come up with new ideas and help Sagittarius stay true to their wild, imaginative side.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

11/13
Capricorn

Capricorn wants friends who are consistent, ambitious, and appreciate each other. Virgo delivers clarity and trust, while Taurus brings comfort and dependability. They get along well with both. Scorpio also makes a strong, lasting bond with Capricorn, with a calm intensity and loyalty that protects them.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

12/13
Aquarius

Aquarius gets along best with friends that are free-thinking, independent, and creative. Gemini gives you mental stimulation and things to be curious about, while Libra gives you social elegance and understanding. Sagittarius gives Aquarius energy by sharing big ideas and a passion of independence and thinking about the future.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

13/13
Pisces

Pisces makes real friends with those who are kind, caring, and open-hearted. Cancer brings emotional closeness and mutual sensitivity, while Scorpio brings depth and uncompromising loyalty. Taurus gives Pisces the security and stability they need to feel protected and seen.

 

Follow Us
friendship day 2025zodiac friendshipsbest friends by zodiac signBFF zodiac compatibilityvirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sunday Watchlist
Chill Sunday Watchlist: Top OTT Picks Including Aap Jaisa Koi, Weak Hero Class 1 And More
camera icon8
title
GenZ
Layoff Alert: 8 Smart & Simple Money Moves Every Gen Z Should Make After Losing Job
camera icon10
title
GenZ
Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday & More: Who Are Gen Z’s B-Town Celebs Dating?
camera icon8
title
Gen Z
Apple iOS 18.6 Is Live: 8 Hidden Settings Gen Z Should Change Right Now To Boost Your iPhone
camera icon8
title
Lucknow Super Giants
4 Players Lucknow Super Giants Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep And...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK