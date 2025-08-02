Advertisement
NewsPhotosFriendship Day 2025: Take Your Movie-Loving Friends On A Scenic Bollywood Location Tour Across India
Friendship Day 2025: Take Your Movie-Loving Friends On A Scenic Bollywood Location Tour Across India

Celebrate Friendship Day 2025 with a unique twist by taking your movie-loving friends on a scenic Bollywood location tour across India. Visit iconic spots like Goa’s Chapora Fort, Ladakh’s Pangong Lake, and Udaipur’s royal palaces featured in your favourite films. Recreate iconic scenes, snap Insta-worthy pictures, and make memories inspired by Bollywood magic. It’s the perfect blend of travel, nostalgia, and friendship.

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
Why a Bollywood Location Tour Is Perfect for Friendship Day

1/9
Why a Bollywood Location Tour Is Perfect for Friendship Day

If your gang often breaks into dialogues from Dil Chahta Hai or hums songs from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, then a Bollywood-themed trip is the perfect way to celebrate Friendship Day 2025. Instead of traditional hangouts, why not take your friends on a fun-filled tour of real-life shooting locations where some of your favourite scenes came to life? It's the ultimate plan for filmy hearts and true friendship.

Chapora Fort, Goa – Dil Chahta Hai

2/9
Chapora Fort, Goa – Dil Chahta Hai

No Bollywood friendship trip is complete without a visit to Chapora Fort, where the iconic trio from Dil Chahta Hai sat and stared into the sea. A symbol of friendship goals, this location is ideal for capturing cinematic group photos and reliving that famous pose.

Gulmarg, Kashmir – Haider, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

3/9
Gulmarg, Kashmir – Haider, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

For your travel-loving, snow-obsessed friend group, Gulmarg offers postcard-perfect landscapes straight from films like Haider and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Trek, ski, and shoot your own Bollywood-style slow-mo videos amid snow-clad peaks.

Udaipur, Rajasthan – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

4/9
Udaipur, Rajasthan – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Remember Aditi’s grand wedding? Udaipur's majestic palaces and serene lakes offer a royal friendship retreat. Recreate BFF moments from YJHD while boating on Lake Pichola or roaming around City Palace in your finest ethnic wear.

Marine Drive, Mumbai – Wake Up Sid, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

5/9
Marine Drive, Mumbai – Wake Up Sid, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Take a walk along Mumbai’s Marine Drive, where countless Bollywood scenes have captured heart-to-heart talks and emotional reunions. It’s the perfect spot to share old memories, ice cream cones, and dramatic poses just like in the movies.

Manali & Spiti – Highway, Jab We Met, Tamasha

6/9
Manali & Spiti – Highway, Jab We Met, Tamasha

If your group thrives on mountain vibes and soul-searching conversations, head to Manali or Spiti. These locations are not only visually stunning but also carry a strong emotional feel, just like in Highway and Tamasha—ideal for deep conversations with lifelong friends.

Pangong Lake, Ladakh – 3 Idiots

7/9
Pangong Lake, Ladakh – 3 Idiots

The final emotional scene of 3 Idiots was shot at the breathtaking Pangong Lake. Take your squad there and relive Rancho, Raju, and Farhan’s journey—because what’s Friendship Day without celebrating nerdy, loyal, hilarious friendships?

Delhi’s India Gate & Connaught Place – Rang De Basanti

8/9
Delhi’s India Gate & Connaught Place – Rang De Basanti

For friend groups in or near Delhi, spend the day recreating scenes from Rang De Basanti at India Gate or chill like the characters in CP cafés. It's a nostalgic way to celebrate friendship, patriotism, and youthfulness all in one.

9/9

This Friendship Day 2025, skip the ordinary. Pack your bags, grab your filmy friends, and go on a location tour that blends cinema and emotion. Because nothing says dosti like reliving the magical moments of your favorite Bollywood movies—together.

Friendship Day 2025 Bollywood tourBollywood shooting locations in IndiaBollywood travel with friendsmovie location tour IndiaBollywood-themed friendship tripfilmy friendship celebrationscenic travel with friendsiconic movie spots IndiaBollywood travel destinationstravel ideas for Friendship Day
