From Amazon To Borneo: Discover 10 Of The Most Incredible Rainforests You Should Visit
Rainforests are the lungs of our planet — rich in biodiversity, dripping with mystery, and home to some of the most incredible flora and fauna on Earth. From South America to Southeast Asia, these lush ecosystems not only support wildlife but also offer breathtaking adventures for eco-tourists and nature lovers alike.
Here are 10 rainforests from around the world you absolutely can’t miss — whether you're dreaming of a trek, a wildlife encounter, or a deep connection with untouched nature.
The Amazon Rainforest – South America
Why Visit: The largest rainforest in the world, stretching across 9 countries, the Amazon is home to 10% of the planet’s known species. Think pink dolphins, jaguars, and anacondas.
Highlights:
Boat tours in Brazil’s Manaus Indigenous community experiences Birdwatching in Peru’s Tambopata National Reserve
The Congo Rainforest – Central Africa
Why Visit: Second only to the Amazon in size, the Congo Basin is teeming with life, including forest elephants, bonobos, and lowland gorillas.
Highlights:
Gorilla trekking in the Democratic Republic of Congo Dzanga-Sangha Reserve in the Central African Republic
Daintree Rainforest – Australia
Why Visit: One of the oldest rainforests in the world, Daintree is a prehistoric gem where the rainforest meets the reef.
Highlights:
Night walks to see glowing fungi and tree kangaroos Cruise the Daintree River to spot crocodiles Visit Cape Tribulation
Borneo Rainforest – Malaysia & Indonesia
Why Visit: Borneo’s lush forests are the last stronghold for wild orangutans, pygmy elephants, and proboscis monkeys.
Highlights:
Kinabatangan River safaris Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre Danum Valley conservation trekking
Sinharaja Forest Reserve – Sri Lanka
Why Visit: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this rainforest is dense, mysterious, and filled with endemic species.
Highlights:
Guided treks to spot rare birds and reptiles Educational eco-tours
Monteverde Cloud Forest – Costa Rica
Why Visit: This high-elevation forest is a misty paradise, famous for its hanging bridges and diverse birdlife.
Highlights:
Zip-lining and canopy walks Hummingbird gardens Spotting the resplendent quetzal
Valdivian Temperate Rainforest – Chile
Why Visit: A cooler rainforest with moss-covered trees, ancient ferns, and unique wildlife like the pudú (world’s smallest deer).
Highlights:
Trekking in Pumalín Park Visit Alerce Andino National Park to see 3,000-year-old trees
Taman Negara – Malaysia
Why Visit: One of the oldest tropical rainforests on Earth, Taman Negara offers rich biodiversity and adventure.
Highlights:
Jungle night walks Canopy walkways Boat rides through the river systems
Sundarbans Mangrove Forest – India & Bangladesh
Why Visit: The largest mangrove forest in the world and home to the elusive Bengal tiger.
Highlights:
Boat safaris through tidal waterways Birdwatching and crocodile spotting
Madagascar Rainforests – Madagascar
Why Visit: Nearly 90% of Madagascar’s wildlife is found nowhere else. Lemurs, chameleons, and baobabs await in its lush rainforests.
Highlights:
Andasibe-Mantadia National Park Ranomafana’s hot springs and wildlife Night walks for nocturnal animals
Whether you're chasing waterfalls, photographing rare wildlife, or simply escaping into nature, these 10 rainforests are some of the most awe-inspiring ecosystems on the planet. Each offers a unique experience, reminding us why protecting these natural wonders is more important than ever.
