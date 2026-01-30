Advertisement
From baingan bharta to baingan masala: 8 delicious brinjal recipes from across India that everyone will love
From baingan bharta to baingan masala: 8 delicious brinjal recipes from across India that everyone will love

From smoky Baingan Bharta to rich Baingan Masala, India’s love for brinjal shines through in these 8 flavour-packed regional recipes. Each dish brings a unique taste, spice, and tradition to your plate.

Updated:Jan 30, 2026, 02:12 PM IST
Brinjal Recipes

Brinjal Recipes

Brinjal, also known as eggplant or aubergine, is one of the most versatile vegetables in Indian cooking. From spicy curries to tangy chutneys, brinjal is loved across the country for its unique taste and ability to absorb flavours.

Here’s a list of some of the best brinjal recipes from different regions of India that you must try:-

Baingan Bharta

Baingan Bharta

A classic North Indian dish, Baingan Bharta is made by roasting brinjals over an open flame, mashing them, and cooking them with onions, tomatoes, and spices. Its smoky flavor makes it perfect with roti or rice.

Bharwa Baingan

Bharwa Baingan

Bharwa Baingan is a stuffed brinjal recipe popular in North India. The small brinjals are filled with a spicy mixture of peanuts, coconut, and spices, then cooked in tangy gravy for a flavorful treat.

Vankaya Pulusu

Vankaya Pulusu

From Andhra Pradesh, Vankaya Pulusu is a tangy and spicy brinjal curry made with tamarind, green chilies, and spices. It’s a staple in Telugu cuisine and pairs perfectly with steamed rice.

Ennegayi

Ennegayi

A specialty from Karnataka, Ennegayi features brinjals stuffed with a rich coconut and spice mixture and cooked in sesame oil. It’s a must-try dish for anyone who loves South Indian flavours.

Baingan Ka Raita

Baingan Ka Raita

For a light and refreshing side, try Baingan Ka Raita. Roasted brinjal is mixed with yogurt, spices, and herbs, creating a cooling accompaniment to spicy meals.

Brinjal Fry

Brinjal Fry

Simple yet delicious, Brinjal Fry involves slicing brinjal, marinating it with spices, and shallow frying until crisp. It’s an easy snack or side dish that’s loved by all ages.

Baingan Masala

Baingan Masala

Baingan Masala is a popular North Indian curry where brinjals are cooked in a rich, tangy tomato-onion masala. Serve it with roti or rice for a wholesome meal.

Brinjal Pachadi

Brinjal Pachadi

A favourite in Kerala, Brinjal Pachadi is a mildly spiced brinjal dish made with coconut, yoghurt, and curry leaves. It’s usually served as a side dish with rice in traditional Kerala meals.

Brinjal is a versatile vegetable that can be cooked in countless ways across India. From smoky bhartas to tangy pulusus and crunchy fries, these dishes showcase the diversity of Indian cuisine and the incredible flavors brinjal can bring to your meals. Try these recipes at home and enjoy the rich, regional tastes of India.

