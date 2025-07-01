From Barbie To Labubu: 10 Dolls Obsession That Broke The Internet
From the classic charm of Barbie to the collectible craze of Labubu, these 10 dolls have taken the internet by storm, sparking global obsessions and viral moments. Discover the dolls that captivated the world, one click at a time.
Dolls have long been more than just playthings — they are cultural reflections of the times, often representing fashion trends, social values, and evolving ideals of beauty and identity. From classic cloth dolls to modern collectible figures, the world of dolls has continuously reinvented itself for new generations.
Here's a look at 10 of the most popular and iconic dolls through the years, from Barbie to Labubu.
Barbie – The Ultimate Fashion Icon
Barbie, introduced by Mattel in 1959, forever changed the doll industry. She wasn’t just a toy; she was a role model. With over 200 careers — including astronaut, president, and doctor — Barbie has evolved with society, embracing diversity and inclusivity with new body types, skin tones, and hair textures. Her enduring popularity proves she's more than a fashion doll — she’s a cultural phenomenon.
American Girl Doll – History Meets Heart
Launched in 1986 by Pleasant Company (now owned by Mattel), American Girl dolls are known for their deep storytelling and educational value. Each doll represents a specific historical period or modern-day theme, paired with a series of books. Characters like Felicity, Addy, and Kaya have taught kids about courage, kindness, and resilience through meaningful narratives.
Cabbage Patch Kids – The Adoption Craze
With their chubby cheeks, yarn hair, and unique names, Cabbage Patch Kids took the 1980s by storm. Marketed as adoptable children, each doll came with its own birth certificate and adoption papers. The frenzy over these dolls created one of the biggest toy crazes in history, making them nostalgic icons for millions.
Bratz – Bold, Fashion-Forward Rebels
Bratz dolls arrived with a modern and edgy vibe that stood in contrast to Barbie’s classic style. With oversized eyes, full lips, and ultra-trendy outfits, characters like Yasmin, Sasha, Jade, and Cloe represented a diverse, confident generation. Bratz influenced fashion, music, and media with their unapologetic self-expression.
Raggedy Ann – A Classic American Favourite
Created by author Johnny Gruelle, Raggedy Ann is one of the oldest and most beloved cloth dolls in America. With her red yarn hair and simple stitched smile, Raggedy Ann (and later, Raggedy Andy) became symbols of innocence and comfort. These handmade-looking dolls have appeared in books, cartoons, and homes for over a century.
Troll Dolls – From Lucky Charms to Pop Culture Icons
First created in Denmark in the late 1950s, Troll Dolls gained popularity in the 1960s and had several revivals — most recently thanks to the Trolls movies. Known for their colorful, spiky hair and wide eyes, they’ve been loved both as good-luck charms and quirky collectibles across generations.
Blythe – The Doll with the Big Eyes
Blythe dolls were a flop when first released in 1972, but their unique design — oversized heads and changing eye colours — gained cult status when they were reintroduced in 2001. Now a favorite among collectors, artists, and fashion enthusiasts, Blythe dolls are often customized and styled in artistic photoshoots and exhibitions.
Monster High – Where Horror Meets High School
Monster High brought a fresh concept to the doll world by blending fashion with fantasy. Characters like Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Clawdeen Wolf are the children of famous monsters, attending high school together. With gothic glam, edgy fashion, and strong messages about embracing uniqueness, Monster High gained a loyal fan base among tweens and collectors alike.
L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls – The Unboxing Sensation
L.O.L. Surprise! dolls sparked a new trend in the toy industry: the joy of unboxing. These tiny dolls come hidden inside layers of packaging, each revealing accessories, clothes, and clues. Their collectible nature, bright styles, and social media-friendly format made them a huge hit with younger kids — and a viral sensation online.
Labubu Dolls – The Art Toy Favourite
Labubu, a mischievous little creature from the world of The Monsters by artist Kasing Lung, is the star of Pop Mart’s blind-box collectibles. Known for its quirky smile, large ears, and dreamy vibes, Labubu has quickly become a collector’s favorite — especially among teens and adults drawn to designer toys and the intersection of art and play.
From soft cloth companions to edgy collectibles, dolls have reflected societal shifts, creative trends, and personal identity across decades. Whether you grew up with Raggedy Ann or recently unboxed a Labubu, these 10 dolls have left a lasting impression on playrooms and pop culture alike.
Each doll tells a story — of childhood dreams, evolving beauty standards, or artistic expression. And as long as people continue to imagine and create, the world of dolls will keep evolving, too.
