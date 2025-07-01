From Barbie To Labubu: 10 Dolls Obsession That Broke The Internet

1 / 12

Dolls have long been more than just playthings — they are cultural reflections of the times, often representing fashion trends, social values, and evolving ideals of beauty and identity. From classic cloth dolls to modern collectible figures, the world of dolls has continuously reinvented itself for new generations.

Here's a look at 10 of the most popular and iconic dolls through the years, from Barbie to Labubu.