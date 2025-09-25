From Bengal To Bihar To Delhi: 16 Must-Try Street Foods During Durga Puja 2025
Durga Puja 2025 isn’t just a religious festival in Bengal—it’s an emotion, a cultural explosion, and most importantly, a gastronomic carnival. As the streets light up with pandals, music, and vibrant crowds, they also become a paradise for food lovers. From iconic snacks to decadent sweets, Bengali street food during Pujo is nothing short of legendary.
If you're planning to soak in the festive vibes of Durga Puja 2025, here are 16 must-try street foods that deserve a top spot on your foodie bucket list:
Durga Puja is more than just a festival—it's a five-day celebration of food, fashion, and festivity. The streets of Kolkata (and other Bengali hubs) become a treasure trove of flavors that blend heritage with innovation. If you're in town for Pujo 2025, come hungry and leave with a full heart—and an even fuller stomach.
1. Kathi Roll
Originating in Kolkata, the Kathi Roll is a soft paratha wrapped around a spicy filling—usually egg, chicken, or paneer—along with onions, lime, and sauces. Grab one while pandal-hopping; it's easy to eat on the go and packed with flavor.
2. Phuchka
The Bengali version of golgappa or pani puri, Phuchka is a tangy delight. These crisp puris are filled with spicy mashed potatoes and served with a tamarind water that’s both fiery and sour. Every Bengali swears by their favorite phuchkawala, especially during Pujo.
3. Ghugni Chaat
A comforting yet spicy dish made from yellow peas, Ghugni is topped with chopped onions, green chilies, coriander, and a squeeze of lime. Some versions also include chunks of mutton or boiled eggs for extra indulgence.
4. Telebhaja (Deep-Fried Fritters)
Monsoon and Pujo evenings are incomplete without Telebhaja. These crispy fritters—made from ingredients like beguni (eggplant), aloo (potato), or mochar chop (banana flower cutlet)—are deep-fried to perfection and best enjoyed with a cup of chai.
5. Kolkata Biryani (with Aloo & Mutton)
An iconic dish that’s a marriage of subtle spices, juicy mutton, and the surprise element – a soft boiled potato. You'll find piping hot plates of Kolkata biryani being served in food stalls outside major pandals like Maddox Square and College Square.
6. Mughlai Paratha
A thick, flaky paratha stuffed with spiced egg and minced meat, Mughlai Paratha is a rich and satisfying street food that’s especially popular around North Kolkata during Puja nights.
7. Jhalmuri
Light yet flavorful, Jhalmuri is Bengal’s version of bhel puri. This spicy puffed rice mix includes mustard oil, green chilies, onions, tomatoes, peanuts, and sev. It’s the perfect crunchy snack to munch on while waiting in long pandal queues.
8. Macher Chop (Fish Cutlet)
Made with minced fish, mashed potatoes, and Bengali spices, these crispy fritters are a crowd favorite. Served with kasundi (mustard sauce) and green chili, they are a Pujo-time snack delight.
9. Chowmein (Kolkata Style)
Thanks to the Chinese influence in Kolkata, Chowmein has become a street staple. Made with stir-fried noodles, soy sauce, and vegetables (or chicken), it’s often served with a dash of ketchup and green chili sauce—a local twist you can’t miss.
10. Dim'er Devil (Egg Devil)
Think of it as a Bengali Scotch egg – a spicy boiled egg wrapped in a minced meat and potato coat, breadcrumbed and deep-fried. Crispy on the outside, spicy and rich on the inside.
11. Shingara (Bengali Samosa)
Unlike the regular samosa, Shingara often comes with a lighter, flakier crust and is stuffed with spiced potatoes, cauliflower, or even peanuts. During Pujo, sweet shops and street vendors bring out their best shingaras piping hot.
12. Mutton Rezala with Paratha
This Mughlai-Bengali fusion dish features tender mutton cooked in a mildly spiced, yogurt-based white gravy. Best enjoyed with soft, flaky parathas at midnight after a long night of pandal hopping.
13. Chingri Cutlet (Prawn Cutlet)
A Durga Puja special! Juicy prawns marinated in spices, crumb-fried to golden perfection. This crunchy snack is a seafood lover's dream.
14. Kochuri with Cholar Dal
This beloved breakfast combo turns into a festive snack during Durga Puja. Fluffy kochuris (stuffed puris) paired with sweet and spicy cholar dal (Bengal gram lentils) are a hearty and delicious treat.
15. Chicken Pakora
Crispy, spicy, and incredibly addictive. These battered fried chicken bites are a hit with both kids and adults. Perfect with some puffed rice (muri) and a cup of tea.
16. Mishti (Sweets) – Rosogolla, Sandesh, and More
No list is complete without Bengali mishti. During Pujo, the variety is endless— Rosogolla, Sandesh, Chhanar Jilipi, Pantua, and the seasonal favorite Nolen Gur sweets. Visit any roadside sweet shop and indulge guilt-free.
Shubho Durga Puja & Happy Eating!
(Images credit: youtube/ freepik)
