NewsPhotosFrom Bhangarh To Mehrangarh: 7 Forts In India That Are Believed To Be Haunted And Bounded By Mystery
From Bhangarh To Mehrangarh: 7 Forts In India That Are Believed To Be Haunted And Bounded By Mystery

From the infamous Bhangarh to the majestic Mehrangarh, these seven forts in India are wrapped in eerie legends and ghostly tales. Each fort carries centuries-old stories of battles, betrayal, and supernatural occurrences. Locals and visitors alike speak of strange sounds, shadows, and mysterious happenings. Whether you’re a history buff or a thrill-seeker, these forts promise a spine-chilling experience.

Updated:Aug 10, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
India’s rich history is filled with tales of kings, queens, battles, and mysteries — and some of its centuries-old forts carry eerie legends that continue to intrigue travelers.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, these forts offer a mix of history, architecture, and spine-chilling stories. Here are seven forts in India that are widely believed to be haunted.

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan – The Most Haunted Fort in India

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan – The Most Haunted Fort in India

Bhangarh Fort, located in the Alwar district, is perhaps the most famous haunted site in India. Legend has it that a tantric cursed the fort and its inhabitants after being wronged by the princess. Locals believe that anyone who stays here after sunset never returns. Today, it is officially prohibited to remain in the fort after dark, adding to its mysterious aura.

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune – Echoes of a Prince’s Cry

Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune – Echoes of a Prince’s Cry

Built in the 18th century by the Peshwas, Shaniwarwada is a grand fort with a tragic past. It is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young prince who was brutally murdered within its walls. Visitors claim to hear his cries for help, especially on full moon nights, making it a hotspot for paranormal enthusiasts.

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur – Whispers of Ancient Wars

Mehrangarh Fort, Jodhpur – Whispers of Ancient Wars

While Mehrangarh Fort is celebrated for its grandeur and architecture, some visitors and locals speak of strange whispers and shadows at night. These are believed to be the spirits of warriors who died defending the fort. Its massive walls seem to hold centuries of stories — some heroic, others haunting.

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad – The Phantom of the Queen

Golconda Fort, Hyderabad – The Phantom of the Queen

Golconda Fort is not only famous for its acoustics and diamond trade history but also for its ghostly tales. Some say the spirit of Taramati, a royal courtesan, still roams the halls where she once performed. Guards and visitors have reported hearing footsteps and faint singing late in the evening.

Uparkot Fort In Gujarat - Haunting Legends Around the Jama Masjid

Uparkot Fort In Gujarat - Haunting Legends Around the Jama Masjid

Uparkot Fort in Gujarat is a historic marvel dating back to the Mauryan period, but it carries an eerie reputation. Locals believe the area around the Jama Masjid within the fort is haunted. Strange sounds and an unsettling atmosphere are said to emerge after sunset. As a result, many avoid visiting the site during nighttime hours.

Raireshwar Fort, Maharashtra – The Sacred Yet Mysterious Hill Fort

Raireshwar Fort, Maharashtra – The Sacred Yet Mysterious Hill Fort

Though Raireshwar Fort is historically known for Chhatrapati Shivaji’s oath to establish Swarajya, it is also shrouded in mystery. Some trekkers have reported hearing faint battle cries and footsteps when no one else is around. The fog and isolation of the place during certain seasons make it feel even more supernatural.

Nahargarh Fort, Rajasthan – The Restless Spirit of the King

Nahargarh Fort, Rajasthan – The Restless Spirit of the King

Nahargarh Fort, built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, is said to be haunted by his spirit. Locals believe the king still watches over the fort and dislikes any damage to it. There are stories of unexplained accidents during renovation work, which some attribute to his lingering presence.

These forts are a blend of history, architecture, and eerie legends that continue to attract travelers and thrill-seekers. Whether or not the hauntings are real, the mystery surrounding them only adds to their charm, making them must-visit destinations for those fascinated by the supernatural.

