From Bhutta To Bread Pakoda: 10 Delicious Monsoon Snacks Across India You Can't Miss With Your Tea
From Bhutta To Bread Pakoda: 10 Delicious Monsoon Snacks Across India You Can’t Miss With Your Tea

From smoky grilled bhutta to crispy bread pakoras, India’s monsoon snacks are packed with flavour and nostalgia. Each state offers a unique treat perfect for rainy days and hot chai. This guide takes you through 10 must-try monsoon snacks from across the country. Get ready to snack smartly this season—rain, spice, and everything nice!

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
As the rain begins to pour, every Indian household looks forward to one thing—snacks that go perfectly with chai and the sound of raindrops. Across India, different regions bring their own signature flavours to the monsoon table. From crispy fritters to steamed delights, here are 10 delicious monsoon snacks you must try, each rooted in regional culinary culture.

Bhutta (Grilled Corn) – Pan India Favourite

Bhutta (Grilled Corn) – Pan India Favourite

In many parts of India, especially Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, you’ll find street vendors grilling bhutta (corn on the cob) over hot coals. Brushed with lemon, salt, and chili powder, it's a smoky and tangy monsoon must-have. It’s a simple pleasure made even better by the cool breeze and earthy scent of rain.

Mirchi Bajji – Andhra Pradesh

Mirchi Bajji – Andhra Pradesh

Andhra’s version of stuffed green chili fritters is spicy, crunchy, and irresistible. These bajjis are filled with tangy tamarind chutney or spiced potato mix, then dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried. Perfect with a hot cup of filter coffee or masala chai during rainy evenings.

Moong Dal Pakoda – Rajasthan

Moong Dal Pakoda – Rajasthan

Rajasthan may be known for its deserts, but its moong dal pakodas are perfect for rainy weather. Made from soaked and ground yellow lentils mixed with green chilies, ginger, and coriander, these fritters are deep-fried till golden. Served with green chutney, they’re crunchy, protein-rich, and satisfying.

Pyaaz Kachori – Rajasthan

Pyaaz Kachori – Rajasthan

Also from Rajasthan, this spicy, flaky snack is popular in cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur. Stuffed with a fiery onion filling and deep-fried to perfection, pyaaz kachori is warm, indulgent, and perfect for monsoon cravings.

Sabudana Vada – Maharashtra

Sabudana Vada – Maharashtra

This crispy and mildly spiced snack made from tapioca pearls, peanuts, and potatoes is especially popular in Maharashtra. Sabudana vada is light yet filling, making it ideal for a monsoon brunch with a cup of adrak chai.

Aloo Chop – West Bengal

Aloo Chop – West Bengal

In Bengal, monsoons call for deep-fried aloo chop—spiced mashed potatoes coated in gram flour and fried. Served with puffed rice (muri) and a dash of mustard oil or chutney, it’s a street-style classic loved during rainy evenings.

Punugulu – Telangana

Punugulu – Telangana

Punugulu are small, round fritters made from fermented dosa or idli batter, crispy on the outside and soft inside. Popular in Hyderabad, they're served with coconut or peanut chutney and make for a quick, tangy monsoon snack.

Momos – Sikkim & Northeast India

Momos – Sikkim & Northeast India

Steamed and soul-warming, momos are the ultimate comfort food during monsoons in the Northeast. Filled with vegetables or meat and served with fiery red chutney, they are light, healthy, and pair beautifully with the damp mountain weather.

Ulli Vada – Kerala

Ulli Vada – Kerala

Also known as onion fritters, ulli vada is Kerala’s take on pakoras. Sliced onions are mixed with curry leaves, chilies, and besan before being deep-fried. Crunchy and aromatic, they're often served at roadside tea shops and are perfect to enjoy with a hot cup of “chaya.”

Bread Pakora – Delhi & North India

Bread Pakora – Delhi & North India

A Delhi monsoon is incomplete without biting into a hot, stuffed bread pakora. Made with bread slices stuffed with spiced potatoes and dipped in besan batter, it’s golden, crispy, and immensely satisfying—especially during a downpour.

Monsoon and snacks go hand in hand across India’s diverse states. Whether you’re on a misty hill station or in a bustling city, the urge to munch on something hot and comforting is universal. So the next time it rains, ditch the store-bought chips and try one of these regional delights for an authentic, flavourful experience.

