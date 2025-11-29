From Bir Billing To Ziro Valley: Top 8 Offbeat Indian Destinations You Must Explore Before They Become Too Popular

1 / 10

For years, travellers have chased “offbeat” destinations — peaceful, lesser-known places far from the usual tourist hotspots. But thanks to social media, travel vlogs, and the growing desire for unique experiences, many of these once-quiet spots have now entered the mainstream. What was once hidden is now trending, and what was once serene is now becoming a favourite on travel itineraries worldwide.

Here are some offbeat destinations that are not-so offbeat anymore, and why they’ve suddenly become everyone’s new favourite getaway.