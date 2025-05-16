Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901763https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-bollywood-to-real-life-10-must-visit-iconic-movie-filming-locations-in-india-that-you-can-explore-2901763
NewsPhotosFrom Bollywood To Real Life: 10 Must-Visit Iconic Movie Filming Locations In India That You Can Explore
photoDetails

From Bollywood To Real Life: 10 Must-Visit Iconic Movie Filming Locations In India That You Can Explore

India’s film industry has not only produced cinematic masterpieces but also turned its diverse landscapes into legendary backdrops. From snow-capped mountains to historic forts, many films have immortalized locations that fans now seek to experience in real life.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Follow Us

1/12

India’s film industry has not only produced cinematic masterpieces but also turned its diverse landscapes into legendary backdrops. From snow-capped mountains to historic forts, many films have immortalized locations that fans now seek to experience in real life. Here’s a curated list of the top 10 iconic movie locations in India that let you step from the reel world into the real one.

Follow Us

Udaipur, Rajasthan – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

2/12
Udaipur, Rajasthan – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The City of Lakes came alive in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, where the grand wedding sequence at the majestic Oberoi Udaivilas Palace became a dream destination for travelers. With its romantic palaces, serene lakes, and regal ambiance, Udaipur is Bollywood’s go-to for royal charm.

Must Visit: City Palace, Lake Pichola, Jagmandir

Follow Us

Manali, Himachal Pradesh – Jab We Met

3/12
Manali, Himachal Pradesh – Jab We Met

The snow-laden roads and pine-scented valleys of Manali served as the starting point of Aditya and Geet’s journey in Jab We Met. A perfect retreat for mountain lovers, the location offers scenic views and adventure sports.

Must Visit: Hidimba Temple, Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley

Follow Us

Mumbai, Maharashtra – Dhobi Ghat, Wake Up Sid, Bombay

4/12
Mumbai, Maharashtra – Dhobi Ghat, Wake Up Sid, Bombay

Mumbai, the heart of Indian cinema, often plays itself. From the old-world charm of South Bombay in Wake Up Sid to the raw realism in Dhobi Ghat, the city pulses with cinematic nostalgia.

Must Visit: Marine Drive, Gateway of India, Bandra Fort, Dharavi (film tours available)

Follow Us

Munnar, Kerala – Chennai Express

5/12
Munnar, Kerala – Chennai Express

Lush tea gardens and misty hills of Munnar were beautifully captured in Chennai Express. A lesser-tapped location in Bollywood, it leaves a lasting impression with its ethereal beauty.

Must Visit: Eravikulam National Park, Tea Museum, Anamudi Peak

Follow Us

Delhi – Rang De Basanti, Rockstar

6/12
Delhi – Rang De Basanti, Rockstar

India’s capital has starred in countless films, but Rang De Basanti stood out with its depiction of historical and modern Delhi. From India Gate to Delhi University’s campus, the city blends heritage and youth culture seamlessly.

Must Visit: India Gate, Hauz Khas Village, Humayun’s Tomb, DU North Campus

Follow Us

Pangong Lake, Ladakh – 3 Idiots

7/12
Pangong Lake, Ladakh – 3 Idiots

Who can forget the final reunion scene at the surreal Pangong Tso Lake in 3 Idiots? Located at 14,270 feet, the lake’s otherworldly blues and serenity attract thousands of fans and travelers.

Must Visit: Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Thiksey Monastery

Follow Us

Fort Aguada, Goa – Dil Chahta Hai

8/12
Fort Aguada, Goa – Dil Chahta Hai

A defining road trip film, Dil Chahta Hai made Fort Aguada in Goa a pilgrimage for friendship groups. This 17th-century fort overlooking the sea became symbolic of freedom, youth, and nostalgia.

Must Visit: Fort Aguada, Chapora Fort, Baga Beach, Anjuna

Follow Us

Kolkata, West Bengal – Kahaani

9/12
Kolkata, West Bengal – Kahaani

The soul of Kahaani was Kolkata itself – bustling yet poetic. The city’s yellow taxis, Durga Puja scenes, and heritage structures played a central role in the film’s suspenseful storytelling.

Must Visit: Kalighat Temple, Dakshineswar Kalibari Temple, Howrah Bridge, Victoria Memorial, Kumartuli

Follow Us

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh – Highway

10/12
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh – Highway

The haunting beauty of Spiti Valley lent depth to Highway's introspective narrative. With stark landscapes, ancient monasteries, and quiet villages, it offers travelers solitude and spiritual calm.

Must Visit: Key Monastery, Chandratal Lake, Tabo

Follow Us

Ramnagar Fort, Varanasi – Raanjhanaa

11/12
Ramnagar Fort, Varanasi – Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa brought the cultural richness and raw emotion of Varanasi to the forefront. Ramnagar Fort, overlooking the Ganges, provided a majestic setting for several pivotal scenes.

Must Visit: Dashashwamedh Ghat, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ramnagar Fort

Follow Us

12/12

From bustling metros to tranquil mountains, India’s movie locations offer more than just photo-ops—they promise a chance to relive your favorite scenes and create your own stories. So pack your bags, pick a favorite film, and let the journey from reel to real begin!

Follow Us
Filming LocationsBollywoodBollywood locationsIconic Locations IndiaReel To Real Locations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Tournament
Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers
THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Test retirement
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
camera icon8
title
biggest airports in India by area
7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
camera icon20
title
WTC Final 2025 prize money
What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK