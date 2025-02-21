From Canada To The USA: 10 Unforgettable Places To See Polar Bears In Their Natural Habitat

2 / 12

Often referred to as the "Polar Bear Capital of the World," Churchill in Manitoba, Canada, is one of the best places to see polar bears in the wild. Situated on the shores of Hudson Bay, Churchill is a prime location for observing polar bears as they gather here during the fall months, waiting for the sea ice to form. Tour operators offer specially designed tundra buggies that allow visitors to safely view polar bears from a distance. The best time to visit is October and November when polar bears migrate towards the bay.

Best Time to Visit: October to November