From Chai To Chaat: 6 Street Foods To Relish During Monsoon 2025 For The Perfect Rainy Day Vibes

Embrace the monsoon magic with these 6 irresistible street foods-from piping hot chai to tangy chaat-that perfectly complement the rainy day mood.

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
The monsoon season in India isn’t just about scenic rains and cozy evenings; it’s also about indulging in some of the most delicious street foods that taste even better with every drop of rain. Here are six must-try street foods to enjoy during Monsoon 2025.

Piping Hot Pakoras

Piping Hot Pakoras

The ultimate monsoon comfort snack

Monsoon and pakoras are a match made in heaven. Be it onion, potato, paneer, or spinach, these deep-fried fritters dipped in gram flour batter are crispy on the outside and soft inside. Pair them with green chutney and a steaming cup of chai for the perfect rainy-day experience.

Spicy Pav Bhaji

Spicy Pav Bhaji

A buttery delight that warms your soul

A plate of hot pav bhaji, served with buttered bread rolls and spicy mashed vegetable curry, is a street food that never fails. The warm, hearty flavors and hint of lemon are perfect for chilly, rain-soaked evenings.

Masala Chai and Bun Maska

Masala Chai and Bun Maska

Simple, soothing, and satisfying

Nothing soothes the monsoon blues like a cup of steaming masala chai paired with soft bun maska (buttered buns). Found at tea stalls across cities, this combo is light yet deeply comforting during cool rainy days.

Bhutta (Roasted Corn on the Cob)

Bhutta (Roasted Corn on the Cob)

A smoky snack with a tangy twist

Rainy weather calls for roasted corn on the cob sold by roadside vendors. Char-grilled on open flames and seasoned with lemon, salt, and masala, bhutta offers a perfect mix of crunch, spice, and nostalgia.

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Crispy, spicy, and full of flavor

This popular North Indian street food combines crispy potato patties with tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, yogurt, and crunchy sev. It’s a sweet-spicy-sour explosion of flavors ideal for the monsoon mood.

Momos with Spicy Chutney

Momos with Spicy Chutney

Steamed comfort with a fiery kick

Originally from Northeast India, momos have become a street food favorite across the country. Whether steamed or fried, they’re best enjoyed hot during the rains with a spicy red chutney that adds a bold flavor punch.

Monsoon 2025 is the perfect excuse to head out and indulge in these street-side delicacies. Just don’t forget your umbrella—and maybe carry some tissues too, because that chutney spice is no joke!

