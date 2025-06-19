From Chai To Chaat: 6 Street Foods To Relish During Monsoon 2025 For The Perfect Rainy Day Vibes
Embrace the monsoon magic with these 6 irresistible street foods-from piping hot chai to tangy chaat-that perfectly complement the rainy day mood.
The monsoon season in India isn’t just about scenic rains and cozy evenings; it’s also about indulging in some of the most delicious street foods that taste even better with every drop of rain. Here are six must-try street foods to enjoy during Monsoon 2025.
Piping Hot Pakoras
The ultimate monsoon comfort snack
Monsoon and pakoras are a match made in heaven. Be it onion, potato, paneer, or spinach, these deep-fried fritters dipped in gram flour batter are crispy on the outside and soft inside. Pair them with green chutney and a steaming cup of chai for the perfect rainy-day experience.
Spicy Pav Bhaji
A buttery delight that warms your soul
A plate of hot pav bhaji, served with buttered bread rolls and spicy mashed vegetable curry, is a street food that never fails. The warm, hearty flavors and hint of lemon are perfect for chilly, rain-soaked evenings.
Masala Chai and Bun Maska
Simple, soothing, and satisfying
Nothing soothes the monsoon blues like a cup of steaming masala chai paired with soft bun maska (buttered buns). Found at tea stalls across cities, this combo is light yet deeply comforting during cool rainy days.
Bhutta (Roasted Corn on the Cob)
A smoky snack with a tangy twist
Rainy weather calls for roasted corn on the cob sold by roadside vendors. Char-grilled on open flames and seasoned with lemon, salt, and masala, bhutta offers a perfect mix of crunch, spice, and nostalgia.
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Crispy, spicy, and full of flavor
This popular North Indian street food combines crispy potato patties with tangy tamarind chutney, spicy green chutney, yogurt, and crunchy sev. It’s a sweet-spicy-sour explosion of flavors ideal for the monsoon mood.
Momos with Spicy Chutney
Steamed comfort with a fiery kick
Originally from Northeast India, momos have become a street food favorite across the country. Whether steamed or fried, they’re best enjoyed hot during the rains with a spicy red chutney that adds a bold flavor punch.
Monsoon 2025 is the perfect excuse to head out and indulge in these street-side delicacies. Just don’t forget your umbrella—and maybe carry some tissues too, because that chutney spice is no joke!
