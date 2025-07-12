Advertisement
From Chandni Chowk To Connaught Place: Explore These 6 Must-Visit Temples In Delhi For Rudrabhishek Puja In The Holy Month Of Sawan

Discover 6 spiritually significant Shiva temples in Delhi, stretching from Chandni Chowk to Connaught Place, where you can perform Rudrabhishek during the holy month of Sawan. These temples offer an ideal setting for devotion, peace, and connection with Lord Shiva. Each temple holds historical and spiritual importance, drawing thousands of devotees. Make your Sawan 2025 spiritually fulfilling with these divine visits.

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
The holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the most spiritually charged times of the Hindu calendar. Devotees across the country perform Rudrabhishek, a powerful Vedic ritual of worshipping Lord Shiva with sacred offerings like milk, water, honey, and bilva leaves. Delhi, the capital of India, is home to many ancient and spiritually significant temples where Rudrabhishek is performed with utmost devotion.

Here's a list of must-visit Shiva temples in Delhi during Sawan for a divine and blissful experience.

Gauri Shankar Temple, Chandni Chowk

Gauri Shankar Temple, Chandni Chowk

Historic and Spiritually Rich

Located near the Red Fort in Old Delhi, this 800-year-old temple is one of the oldest Shiva temples in the city. It houses an 800-year-old lingam and is known for its peaceful aura amidst the chaos of Chandni Chowk. During Sawan, the temple is beautifully decorated, and Rudrabhishek is performed by priests amid chants of the Rudram.

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Mandir Marg

Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, Mandir Marg

A Serene Spot in Central Delhi

Nestled near Connaught Place, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva in his Neelkanth form — the one who consumed poison during the Samudra Manthan. Devotees flock here during Sawan Mondays to perform Rudrabhishek, believing it brings peace, health, and protection from negativity.

Shri Udaseen Karshni Ashram (Shiv Mandir), Rajghat

Shri Udaseen Karshni Ashram (Shiv Mandir), Rajghat

A Spiritual Haven by the Yamuna

This lesser-known temple near Rajghat is a serene spiritual center. It hosts daily Rudrabhishek ceremonies during Sawan, attracting those seeking a quiet, focused environment for prayer and devotion. The temple is known for following strict Vedic rituals.

Prachin Shiv Mandir, Connaught Place

Prachin Shiv Mandir, Connaught Place

An Ancient Temple Beneath Modern Delhi

This underground temple in the heart of Delhi is a hidden gem. Despite its modest size, it has a powerful spiritual presence. During Sawan, long queues of devotees come to offer jal (holy water) and participate in Rudrabhishek to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for strength and fulfillment of desires.

Shri Shiv Durga Mandir, Moti Bagh

Shri Shiv Durga Mandir, Moti Bagh

Blending Devotion and Community Spirit

This temple is actively involved in hosting community Rudrabhishek events, where groups of devotees come together in devotion. Known for its disciplined rituals and bhajans, it offers a wholesome spiritual experience, especially on Sawan Mondays and Shivratri.

Jhandewalan Shiv Mandir

Jhandewalan Shiv Mandir

Vibrant Celebrations During Sawan

While Jhandewalan is famous for its Devi temple, its adjoining Shiv Mandir sees thousands of devotees during Sawan. The Rudrabhishek rituals here are performed with a lot of devotion, accompanied by Vedic chants and special pujas throughout the holy month.

Why Perform Rudrabhishek During Sawan?

Why Perform Rudrabhishek During Sawan?

Powerful Ritual for Peace, Prosperity, and Protection

Rudrabhishek is considered one of the most potent forms of Lord Shiva worship. Performing this ritual in the month of Sawan — when Lord Shiva's energy is believed to be most accessible — can bring spiritual purification, destroy negative karma, and fulfill heartfelt wishes. It is also a deeply meditative experience for devotees, offering emotional and spiritual healing.

If you're in Delhi during Sawan 2025, visiting these Shiva temples for Rudrabhishek can be a soul-stirring experience. Whether you’re seeking spiritual cleansing, health, or blessings for success, the energy during this time is immensely powerful. Step into these sacred spaces, offer your devotion, and connect with the divine.

