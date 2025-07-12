From Chandni Chowk To Connaught Place: Explore These 6 Must-Visit Temples In Delhi For Rudrabhishek Puja In The Holy Month Of Sawan

1 / 9

The holy month of Sawan, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the most spiritually charged times of the Hindu calendar. Devotees across the country perform Rudrabhishek, a powerful Vedic ritual of worshipping Lord Shiva with sacred offerings like milk, water, honey, and bilva leaves. Delhi, the capital of India, is home to many ancient and spiritually significant temples where Rudrabhishek is performed with utmost devotion.

Here's a list of must-visit Shiva temples in Delhi during Sawan for a divine and blissful experience.