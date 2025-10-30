Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Chandni Chowk To Jama Masjid: 7 Best Food Markets In Delhi Every Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Must Try
From Chandni Chowk To Jama Masjid: 7 Best Food Markets In Delhi Every Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Must Try

From the spicy lanes of Chandni Chowk to the aromatic streets near Jama Masjid, Delhi offers a paradise for food lovers. Explore these 7 best food markets serving mouth-watering vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that capture the true essence of Delhi’s street food culture.

Updated:Oct 30, 2025, 12:29 PM IST
Delhi's Food

1/9
Delhi's Food

Delhi is a paradise for food lovers, where every corner tells a flavourful story. From sizzling kebabs in Old Delhi to street chaat in Connaught Place, the capital city offers something for every palate. Whether you’re a die-hard non-vegetarian or a pure vegetarian foodie, these 7 best food markets in Delhi promise a delicious journey through the city’s rich culinary heritage.

Chandni Chowk – The Heart of Delhi’s Food Culture

2/9
Chandni Chowk – The Heart of Delhi’s Food Culture

Chandni Chowk is where Delhi’s food story begins. Bustling with energy, this market is a haven for street food lovers. Relish iconic dishes like Paranthe Wali Gali’s stuffed parathas, Jalebis from Old Famous Jalebi Wala, and chole bhature. A mix of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours — Chandni Chowk truly captures Delhi’s food spirit.

Connaught Place – Modern Vibes With Classic Flavours

3/9
Connaught Place – Modern Vibes With Classic Flavours

Connaught Place (CP) is the go-to spot for foodies who love variety. From elegant cafés to street food stalls, CP has it all. Vegetarians can try Rajma Chawal or chaat, while non-vegetarians can indulge in butter chicken or kebabs. CP blends old Delhi flavors with modern dining experiences, making it a must-visit for every food enthusiast.

Dilli Haat – Regional Indian Food Under One Roof

4/9
Dilli Haat – Regional Indian Food Under One Roof

Dilli Haat is a cultural and culinary gem. Representing India’s diverse states, it offers a taste of everything—from Rajasthani dal baati churma and South Indian dosas and Bengali fish curries. For vegetarians, the options are endless, while non-vegetarians can relish regional specialties like North Eastern pork dishes and Goan seafood. Along with food, you can enjoy traditional handicrafts and live performances — making it a perfect family hangout.

Majnu Ka Tila – A Tibetan Food Haven

5/9
Majnu Ka Tila – A Tibetan Food Haven

Majnu Ka Tila, Delhi’s “Little Tibet,” is a must-visit for those craving authentic Asian flavours. The lanes here are lined with cozy cafés and restaurants serving momos, thukpa (Tibetan noodle soup), shapta, and tingmo (steamed buns). Veg lovers can try spicy paneer momos, while non-vegetarians must taste the classic chicken and pork momos. With its vibrant vibe and pocket-friendly prices, Majnu Ka Tila is a foodie’s delight.

Chawri Bazar – For Old Delhi’s Authentic Street Food

6/9
Chawri Bazar – For Old Delhi’s Authentic Street Food

Just a short walk from Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar is a hidden gem for street food explorers. This market offers Delhi’s most authentic flavours — from kachoris, aloo tikkis, and golgappas to meaty delights like seekh kebabs and biryani. The Bedmi Poori and Nagori Halwa here are legendary morning treats. Chawri Bazar is where you experience the raw, soulful essence of Old Delhi.

Jama Masjid – A Paradise for Non-Vegetarians

7/9
Jama Masjid – A Paradise for Non-Vegetarians

If you’re a meat lover, Jama Masjid area is your ultimate destination. The narrow lanes are filled with the aroma of grilled kebabs, spicy curries, and freshly baked naan. Vegetarians can still enjoy flavourful breads, sweet lassi, and desserts like Shahi Tukda and Kheer.

Karol Bagh – A Mix of Tradition and Trend

8/9
Karol Bagh – A Mix of Tradition and Trend

Karol Bagh offers a balanced blend of traditional street food and modern eateries. From Chole Bhature to kulfi falooda and tikki chaat, this market is a vegetarian’s dream. Non-vegetarians can explore local joints serving tandoori chicken, rolls, and Mughlai dishes. Whether you’re shopping or simply walking around, Karol Bagh never disappoints when it comes to food.

9/9

From the historic lanes of Chandni Chowk to the contemporary vibe of Connaught Place, Delhi’s food markets serve a rich mix of flavors, culture, and nostalgia. Whether you’re a vegetarian craving spicy chaats or a non-vegetarian looking for smoky kebabs, these 7 food markets promise a memorable gastronomic adventure through India’s capital.

Delhi food marketsbest food places in DelhiChandni Chowk Street Foodjama masjid foodDelhi non-veg foodDelhi veg foodconnaught place foodMajnu Ka Tila foodDilli HaatChawri Bazar foodKarol Bagh street foodDelhi foodie guidebest places to eat in DelhiDelhi street food tour
