From Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life

At 7:35 on April 23, 2025, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His life was dedicated to serving the Lord and His Church, teaching us to live the Gospel’s values with faith, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend Pope Francis' soul to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."