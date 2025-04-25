From Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life
Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, according to an announcement from Vatican News. Before his papacy, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Argentina, held a variety of jobs, including working as a nightclub bouncer.
Just a day after delivering his Easter greetings, Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. Vatican News shared the announcement, stating, "Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta."
After being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on February 18 and battling a prolonged illness, Pope Francis passed away early in the morning on April 21. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, confirmed the news of his death, saying, "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.
At 7:35 on April 23, 2025, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His life was dedicated to serving the Lord and His Church, teaching us to live the Gospel’s values with faith, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend Pope Francis' soul to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."
Learn more about Pope Francis’s early life and extraordinary journey—from working as a nightclub bouncer to becoming the first Latin American Pope and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy.
Early Life and Family Before adopting the name Francis, Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the first child of Mario Jose Bergoglio and Regina Maria Sivori. His father, Mario, was an Italian accountant, and his mother was the daughter of Italian immigrants. He had four siblings.
On December 13, 1969, he was ordained as a priest within the Jesuit order and later became the provincial superior of the order in Argentina during the country’s brutal dictatorship in the 1970s.
From Nightclub Bouncer to Priest Yes, you read that correctly! Before becoming Pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio held several humble jobs, including working as a nightclub bouncer, janitor, and chemical technician.
Long before becoming the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis worked various jobs. In 2013, he recalled his time sweeping floors, working in a chemical lab, teaching at a high school, and even handling unruly patrons at nightclubs. Although Pope Francis didn't share much about his time as a bouncer or how it shaped his leadership of the Church, he did mention that his later experiences teaching literature and psychology helped him "bring people back into the church," as reported by L'Osservatore Romano.
He also studied chemistry and earned a technical diploma before becoming a priest. What inspired his spiritual journey? Pope Francis once revealed that a transformative confession with a priest he had never met before led him to discover his calling to the priesthood.
A Pope of Many Firsts Pope Francis was a figure of many firsts: the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first to adopt the name Francis, in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his devotion to the poor and marginalized.
Before his election to the papacy in 2013, he served as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires under his given name, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. His choice of the name ‘Francis’ symbolized a commitment to humility, compassion, and service.
Pope Francis was also the first non-European pope in centuries, following in the footsteps of Syria’s Gregory III, who served from 731 to 741.
The World Mourns Pope Francis’s Passing Pope Francis’ final public address was on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, just a day before his death. In his Easter message, he renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
In tribute to Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff, as reported by AFP. Trump is also expected to attend the funeral. Additionally, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced a three-day period of state mourning in honor of the Pope’s passing.
Argentina’s football association suspended all matches on Monday to honor Pope Francis, a lifelong supporter of the San Lorenzo club. A minute’s silence will be observed at all football games throughout the week.
