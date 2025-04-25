Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2891195https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-club-bouncer-to-bishop-of-rome-lesser-known-fact-about-pope-francis-life-2891195
NewsPhotosFrom Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life
photoDetails

From Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life

Pope Francis passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, according to an announcement from Vatican News. Before his papacy, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Argentina, held a variety of jobs, including working as a nightclub bouncer.

 

Updated:Apr 25, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Follow Us

1/15

Just a day after delivering his Easter greetings, Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. Vatican News shared the announcement, stating, "Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta."

 

Follow Us

2/15

After being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia on February 18 and battling a prolonged illness, Pope Francis passed away early in the morning on April 21. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, confirmed the news of his death, saying, "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. 

 

Follow Us

3/15

At 7:35 on April 23, 2025, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His life was dedicated to serving the Lord and His Church, teaching us to live the Gospel’s values with faith, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend Pope Francis' soul to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

 

Follow Us

4/15

Learn more about Pope Francis’s early life and extraordinary journey—from working as a nightclub bouncer to becoming the first Latin American Pope and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy.

 

Follow Us

5/15

Early Life and Family Before adopting the name Francis, Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the first child of Mario Jose Bergoglio and Regina Maria Sivori. His father, Mario, was an Italian accountant, and his mother was the daughter of Italian immigrants. He had four siblings.

 

Follow Us

6/15

On December 13, 1969, he was ordained as a priest within the Jesuit order and later became the provincial superior of the order in Argentina during the country’s brutal dictatorship in the 1970s.

 

Follow Us

7/15

From Nightclub Bouncer to Priest Yes, you read that correctly! Before becoming Pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio held several humble jobs, including working as a nightclub bouncer, janitor, and chemical technician.

 

Follow Us

8/15

Long before becoming the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis worked various jobs. In 2013, he recalled his time sweeping floors, working in a chemical lab, teaching at a high school, and even handling unruly patrons at nightclubs. Although Pope Francis didn't share much about his time as a bouncer or how it shaped his leadership of the Church, he did mention that his later experiences teaching literature and psychology helped him "bring people back into the church," as reported by L'Osservatore Romano.

 

Follow Us

9/15

He also studied chemistry and earned a technical diploma before becoming a priest. What inspired his spiritual journey? Pope Francis once revealed that a transformative confession with a priest he had never met before led him to discover his calling to the priesthood.

 

Follow Us

10/15

A Pope of Many Firsts Pope Francis was a figure of many firsts: the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit pope, and the first to adopt the name Francis, in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his devotion to the poor and marginalized.

 

Follow Us

11/15

Before his election to the papacy in 2013, he served as the Archbishop of Buenos Aires under his given name, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio. His choice of the name ‘Francis’ symbolized a commitment to humility, compassion, and service.

 

Follow Us

12/15

Pope Francis was also the first non-European pope in centuries, following in the footsteps of Syria’s Gregory III, who served from 731 to 741.

 

Follow Us

13/15

The World Mourns Pope Francis’s Passing Pope Francis’ final public address was on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, just a day before his death. In his Easter message, he renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

 

Follow Us

14/15

In tribute to Pope Francis, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff, as reported by AFP. Trump is also expected to attend the funeral. Additionally, India’s Ministry of Home Affairs announced a three-day period of state mourning in honor of the Pope’s passing.

 

Follow Us

15/15

Argentina’s football association suspended all matches on Monday to honor Pope Francis, a lifelong supporter of the San Lorenzo club. A minute’s silence will be observed at all football games throughout the week.

 

Follow Us
Pope FrancisJorge Mario BergoglioPope Francis early lifePope Francis biographyPope Francis bouncerPope Francis priesthoodPope Francis journeylesser-known facts Pope FrancisArgentina Popefirst Jesuit popefirst Latin American popePope Francis historyhumble beginningsCatholic ChurchVaticanPope Francis life storyPope Francis backgroundPope Francis before papacyPope Francis transformationPope Francis odd jobs
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon15
title
Pope Francis
From Club Bouncer To Bishop Of Rome: Lesser- Known Fact About Pope Francis' Life
camera icon8
title
world's richest beggar
Meet World’s Richest Beggar: Owns Flats Worth Rs 1.4 Crore, Kids Studied In Top Convent School– Know All About His Net Worth
camera icon10
title
hidden beaches
8 Hidden Beaches Near Mumbai For Peaceful Escape And Tranquil Getaway
camera icon5
title
Auto news
25 Visa-Free Countries For Indians: Includes MUSLIM-Majority Nations - Last One's A Party Paradise!
camera icon6
title
World's Most Beautiful Woman
Meet 62-Year-Old World's Most Beautiful Woman, Who Married Thrice And Eats Raw Vegan Diet, Her Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK