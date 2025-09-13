10 Iconic Durga Puja Temples in Delhi-NCR You Must Visit For Festive Vibes In 2025
Durga Puja in Delhi-NCR is celebrated with grandeur and devotion. From CR Park to Minto Road, pandals and temples showcase unique themes. Visitors enjoy rituals, bhog, cultural programs, and festive vibes. These 10 iconic temples are a must-visit during Durga Puja 2025.
Durga Puja Pandals
Durga Puja in Delhi-NCR is celebrated with as much grandeur as in Kolkata. From artistic themes to cultural programs and delicious bhog, these pandals bring the festive spirit alive.
Here are 10 pandals you should not miss this year.
Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) Pandals
Known as the “Mini Kolkata” of Delhi, CR Park hosts some of the most iconic Durga Puja pandals. Each block—B, C, K, and others—features unique themes, traditional idol artistry, and vibrant cultural performances. The area turns into a hub for Bengali food, music, and festivities.
Kashmere Gate Durga Puja
Established in 1910, this is Delhi’s oldest Durga Puja. It beautifully combines history and tradition, offering devotees a glimpse into a century-old celebration. The pandal is known for its traditional idol design and authentic Bengali rituals.
Minto Road Puja
One of the most popular pandals in central Delhi, Minto Road Puja is known for its creative decorations and cultural events. The pandal attracts large crowds for its evening aarti and cultural performances.
Kali Bari Mandir, Mandir Marg
The Mandir Marg Kali Bari hosts a highly respected Durga Puja. The atmosphere here is deeply spiritual with traditional rituals, devotional songs, and bhog prasad served to devotees. It’s perfect for those seeking a more traditional experience.
Dwarka Durga Puja
Dwarka has emerged as one of the major Durga Puja hubs in Delhi. The sprawling pandals here showcase artistic idols, stage performances, and food stalls. The celebrations bring together people from different communities.
Safdarjung Enclave Durga Puja
This puja is famous for its grand stage design and lighting effects. The pandal is known for experimenting with innovative themes every year, drawing families and youngsters alike.
Mayur Vihar Durga Puja
Mayur Vihar’s Durga Puja is one of the biggest in East Delhi. The pandal offers cultural events, traditional dances, and music shows that create a festive atmosphere. It’s also popular for its food court serving authentic Bengali delicacies.
Greater Noida Durga Puja
In NCR, Greater Noida’s pandals are a must-visit. The celebrations are large-scale with modern stage decorations, cultural programs, and traditional rituals, making it a family-friendly destination.
Gurugram Durga Puja
Gurugram hosts multiple Durga Puja pandals, but the most famous ones are in DLF and Sushant Lok. They are known for their lavish decorations, corporate sponsorships, and well-organized cultural evenings.
Rohini Durga Puja
Rohini’s Durga Puja has grown in popularity for its community-driven celebrations. The pandals here focus on both tradition and creativity, offering devotional programs along with modern entertainment.
Durga Puja in Delhi-NCR is not just about devotion but also about culture, food, art, and community spirit. From CR Park’s iconic pandals to Gurugram’s lavish setups, each offers a unique experience worth exploring.
